Harden Comes Up Clutch In Game 7

There's nothing like the NBA playoffs, which delivered on Monday with two extraordinary games. And in the second, the Houston Rockets took down the Oklahoma City Thunder to advance to the second round thanks to an absurd final few seconds.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from Houston's epic Game 7 victory.

1. The end of the game was absolute madness

Where even to begin? With less than 10 seconds remaining and the Rockets up 103-102, James Harden made a clutch block on a Lu Dort 3-pointer (and more on both of those in a moment).

Then, Robert Covington missed 1 of 2 free throws after OKC had to foul intentionally. When the Thunder subsequently inbounded, Harden was called for a foul away from the ball, giving Oklahoma City one free throw and possession. But Billy Donovan chose Danilo Gallinari to take that free throw, not Chris Paul — and Gallo missed.

The Rockets blew up OKC's desperation last play, and Houston is moving on to the second round.

Perhaps worst of all for the Thunder? On both of those final two possessions, Oklahoma City arguably had big man Steven Adams open for a look at the rim, but failed to see him either time.

2. James Harden: Defensive player of the game

Harden's not usually known for his defense, of course, and he didn't have the best offensive night on Monday. But he came up huge when the Rockets needed him most with that aforementioned block on Dort.

The play drew rave reviews from his peers ...

... even if Harden wasn't feeling his best after giving it his all.

Now, it's on to the Lakers for Harden & Co.

3. All hail Lu Dort

Although he didn't get the Thunder over the hump in Game 7, the 21-year-old undrafted guard put on an absolute show on Monday night, dropping 30 points in a historic performance.

Like Harden, Dort had his fellow NBA stars loving his outburst:

And after the game, The Beard made sure to show the young man some love.

