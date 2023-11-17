National Basketball Association Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart to miss 3 to 5 weeks with sprained left foot Published Nov. 17, 2023 8:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss three to five weeks with a sprained left foot, adding to Memphis' already lengthy injury list.

The Grizzlies provided more details about Smart's injury Friday, as the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, acquired via a trade this offseason, hurt his foot Tuesday night in a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smart ranks third on the Grizzlies' roster in scoring, averaging 12.5 points a game. He also leads Memphis with five assists and two steals per game, and had been one of only four Grizzlies to play in each of the first 11 games along with Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and David Roddy.

Memphis is already facing adversity with two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games this season, and center Steven Adams being ruled out prior to the season due to his need for surgery in order to repair a knee hurt last January. Meanwhile, Brandon Clarke is busy recovering from a left Achilles tendon torn last March.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grizzlies also declared out Xavier Tillman Sr. with a left knee injury, Luke Kennard with a bone bruise in his left knee and rookie GG Jackson II (two-way transfer) for Saturday night's game at San Antonio.

Veteran guard Derrick Rose is also questionable after missing seven games with an injured left knee.

Memphis, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference each of the past two seasons, is currently last-place in the West with a 2-9 record.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Marcus Smart Memphis Grizzlies National Basketball Association

share