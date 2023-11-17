National Basketball Association
Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart to miss 3 to 5 weeks with sprained left foot
National Basketball Association

Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart to miss 3 to 5 weeks with sprained left foot

Published Nov. 17, 2023 8:08 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss three to five weeks with a sprained left foot, adding to Memphis' already lengthy injury list.

The Grizzlies provided more details about Smart's injury Friday, as the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, acquired via a trade this offseason, hurt his foot Tuesday night in a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smart ranks third on the Grizzlies' roster in scoring, averaging 12.5 points a game. He also leads Memphis with five assists and two steals per game, and had been one of only four Grizzlies to play in each of the first 11 games along with Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and David Roddy.

Memphis is already facing adversity with two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games this season, and center Steven Adams being ruled out prior to the season due to his need for surgery in order to repair a knee hurt last January. Meanwhile, Brandon Clarke is busy recovering from a left Achilles tendon torn last March. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grizzlies also declared out Xavier Tillman Sr. with a left knee injury, Luke Kennard with a bone bruise in his left knee and rookie GG Jackson II (two-way transfer) for Saturday night's game at San Antonio

Veteran guard Derrick Rose is also questionable after missing seven games with an injured left knee.

Memphis, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference each of the past two seasons, is currently last-place in the West with a 2-9 record.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Cubs 'more likely' to sign Ohtani than Bellinger

MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Cubs 'more likely' to sign Ohtani than Bellinger

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes