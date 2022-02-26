National Basketball Association Goran Dragic makes Nets debut, Kevin Durant's return not far behind 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The past two months have been rough for the Brooklyn Nets, but reinforcements could be on the way.

After going 2-13 in their last 15 games, which included an 11-game losing streak, the Nets have fallen from first in the Eastern Conference standings all the way down to eighth.

But their fortunes could be turning with veteran point guard Goran Dragic taking the floor Saturday night or the first time against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dragic had yet to play in a game this season. He started the season with the Toronto Raptors, was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in February, and was eventually bought out before signing with the Nets.

On Saturday, he hit his first bucket for the Nets — a wide-open 3 — late in the first quarter.

Dragic's impact was limited in his Brooklyn debut, as he only played 14 minutes. But he did finish with six points, three rebounds and two assists in the time he was on the court, shooting 40% (2-for-5) from the field, including 50% (1-for-2) from 3-point range.

He was also on the court late in what ended up being a 126-123 victory over the Bucks.

And there is good news for the Nets beyond the addition of Dragic — star Kevin Durant might be back soon, too.

Durant has not played since suffering an MCL sprain on Jan. 15, but he has been slowly working himself back into game shape and is moving closer to being 100%. He could return as soon as next week if he responds well to two more high-intensity workouts.

For the season, Durant is averaging 29.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 5.8 assists, and that missing production has limited a Nets team that has also only had Kyrie Irving available for road games.

The Nets also hope to see their big trade deadline acquisition Ben Simmons on the court soon. He has yet to play this season and his return date is unclear.

With Dragic taking the floor Saturday night, Durant in the near future and Simmons likely to play at some point this season, the Nets could have a team that is more talented than its record shows.

And that could spell trouble for the Eastern Conference.

