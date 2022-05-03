National Basketball Association Giannis, Chris Paul, Luka top the NBA Player Pyramid 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NBA playoffs have been chock-full of non-stop action since beginning just over two weeks ago.

And while there have been fewer games as teams have been eliminated, the quality of action has remained untarnished. That's because we've seen a number of unforgettable performances from some of the game's biggest stars.

Here's how "First Things First" host Nick Wright's "Player Pyramid" looks after two weeks of postseason play.

Row 6: James Harden, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jaylen Brown, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges

Wright's thoughts: "Bridges maybe should've won Defensive Player of the Year. James Harden won an MVP five years ago He had his first really good game in the playoffs in Game 5 of the first round. He has [a lot] of baggage right now."

Row 5: Jordan Poole, Draymond Green, Tyrese Maxey, Bam Adebayo, Khris Middleton

Wright's thoughts: "There are a couple of Warriors here. Their most important defensive player, and up to this point, their most important offensive player. Middleton's probably the hardest guy to rank because he's injured, but we know how valuable he is."

Row 4: Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Jrue Holiday

Wright's thoughts: "The first three guys can win multiple playoff games almost on their own. Jrue Holiday is the best defensive guard in all of basketball with respect to Marcus Smart. They are all clear-cut top-10 guys left in the playoffs."

Row 3: Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant

Wright's thoughts: "Any of these guys could be Finals MVP, and I think each would be the favorite to win it if their team makes the Finals. I don't think any of these teams are going to make the Finals, but if they did, they'd win Finals MVP. You saw yesterday how much Joel Embiid missing effected this team."

Row 2: Luka Dončić, Chris Paul

Wright's thoughts: "These are the two best point guards in basketball. Now, why is Luka on there? Well, he's now the all-time leader in playoff points per game, the all-time in combined playoff points, rebounds and assists per game. And how about this for a number? Phoenix is 51-0 when leading after three quarters. The only team to ever be better was point guard of the century, LeBron James, at 57-0 with the 2020 Lakers."

Row 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Wright's thoughts: "We all know who the No. 1 player is. He'll be wearing the crown for the next five to seven years. Giannis, it goes without saying at this point, is the best player in basketball."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.