National Basketball Association
Giannis, Chris Paul, Luka top the NBA Player Pyramid Giannis, Chris Paul, Luka top the NBA Player Pyramid
National Basketball Association

Giannis, Chris Paul, Luka top the NBA Player Pyramid

2 hours ago

The 2022 NBA playoffs have been chock-full of non-stop action since beginning just over two weeks ago.

And while there have been fewer games as teams have been eliminated, the quality of action has remained untarnished. That's because we've seen a number of unforgettable performances from some of the game's biggest stars.

Here's how "First Things First" host Nick Wright's "Player Pyramid" looks after two weeks of postseason play.

Row 6: James Harden, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jaylen Brown, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges

Wright's thoughts: "Bridges maybe should've won Defensive Player of the Year. James Harden won an MVP five years ago He had his first really good game in the playoffs in Game 5 of the first round. He has [a lot] of baggage right now."

Row 5: Jordan Poole, Draymond Green, Tyrese Maxey, Bam Adebayo, Khris Middleton

Wright's thoughts: "There are a couple of Warriors here. Their most important defensive player, and up to this point, their most important offensive player. Middleton's probably the hardest guy to rank because he's injured, but we know how valuable he is."

Row 4: Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Jrue Holiday

Wright's thoughts: "The first three guys can win multiple playoff games almost on their own. Jrue Holiday is the best defensive guard in all of basketball with respect to Marcus Smart. They are all clear-cut top-10 guys left in the playoffs."

Row 3: Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant

Wright's thoughts: "Any of these guys could be Finals MVP, and I think each would be the favorite to win it if their team makes the Finals. I don't think any of these teams are going to make the Finals, but if they did, they'd win Finals MVP. You saw yesterday how much Joel Embiid missing effected this team."

Row 2: Luka Dončić, Chris Paul

Wright's thoughts: "These are the two best point guards in basketball. Now, why is Luka on there? Well, he's now the all-time leader in playoff points per game, the all-time in combined playoff points, rebounds and assists per game. And how about this for a number? Phoenix is 51-0 when leading after three quarters. The only team to ever be better was point guard of the century, LeBron James, at 57-0 with the 2020 Lakers." 

Row 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Wright's thoughts: "We all know who the No. 1 player is. He'll be wearing the crown for the next five to seven years. Giannis, it goes without saying at this point, is the best player in basketball." 

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA odds: How Joel Embiid's injury impacted 76ers' series and title odds
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: How Joel Embiid's injury impacted 76ers' series and title odds

1 hour ago
NBA odds: Conference semifinals lines, odds, pick
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Conference semifinals lines, odds, pick

5 hours ago
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Clyde Drexler ranks No. 37
National Basketball Association

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Clyde Drexler ranks No. 37

10 hours ago
Suns overcome Dončić's 45, take Game 1 over Mavs
National Basketball Association

Suns overcome Dončić's 45, take Game 1 over Mavs

17 hours ago
Herro, Heat win Game 1 against Embiid-less Sixers
National Basketball Association

Herro, Heat win Game 1 against Embiid-less Sixers

20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes