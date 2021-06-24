National Basketball Association As lone remaining MVP in the playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo's title window is now 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In an NBA postseason that has lacked clarity, one thing is clear: There will be a new champion this season, and potentially, a new, crown-wearing king.

Of the four teams remaining in the playoff field, none of their healthy core players – Kawhi Leonard is out with a knee injury – have ever played in an NBA Finals, meaning the field is wide-open.

However, that shouldn't be the case considering Giannis Antetokounmpo is still in the fold.

While there are no superstars with rings left in the NBA's version of the final four – again, Kawhi is out – the Milwaukee Bucks ' superstar is the lone remaining player in the playoffs who has won an NBA MVP award, and also the only player to have won a Defensive Player of the Year award as well.

And through two rounds this postseason, he has looked the part of a player that decorated.

In fact, Nick Wright said on Thursday's edition of "First Things First" that Antetokounmpo's dominance has placed him in the same conversation as Shaquille O'Neal, arguably the most dominant force in NBA history.

"The best player left in the playoffs is Giannis… I don't know if it's that close."

The comparison between Shaq and Giannis is both unique and oddly accurate. While Antetokounmpo often handles the ball, hoists up 3s (for some reason) and attacks off the dribble in the halfcourt and in transition, Shaq set up camp in the paint and rarely left.

Still, their numbers are ridiculously similar, especially at the free-throw line.

Shaq, at his peak, led two franchises to NBA titles and finished with four rings. So with Antetokounmpo's game reaching seemingly new heights, could this finally be the year he and the Bucks breakthrough and reach the Finals? And win it?

Assuming Leonard doesn't return this postseason, there is no proven champion in his path this year, as there was in 2019 when Kawhi and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.

And with Antetokounmpo already outlasting Kevin Durant, arguably the world's greatest individual talent, there is a possibility that he has already cleared his greatest hurdle of the playoffs.

With that, former NBA center Ryan Hollins believes the time is now for the two-time MVP to get it done and win a championship.

He detailed why on "The Herd."

"There's no LeBron [James]. There's no Steph [Curry]. There's no Kevin Durant. Heck, there's no Jimmy Butler. Go win a championship, Giannis."

The path has been laid for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. It will require them to overcome an 0-1 deficit to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, but Milwaukee overcame an 0-2 deficit to Brooklyn in the last round, meaning it has experience digging out of an even deeper hole.

The ball is in Giannis' court, with his best chance to win a title staring him in the face.

And if he can't pull it off this season, it might be time for him to take an even longer look in the mirror.

