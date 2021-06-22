National Basketball Association Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul and the NBA faces most in need of a title 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

And then there were four – but in Nick Wright's eyes, there are really eight.

On Tuesday, Wright laid out the eight guys that he believes have the most to gain from winning an NBA championship, and in an unforeseen twist, he even had two coaches on the list.

Let's dive into Wright's vision.

8. Nate McMillan

Nick's thoughts: "A coach makes the list! Brandon [Marshall] said it yesterday and he's right: 35-15 since taking over – could he be on the Ty Lue trajectory? Of being hired midseason as an interim coach and winning the title?"

7. Khris Middleton

Nick's thoughts: "He was a second-round pick and a G-Leaguer. He could now be, in Milwaukee history, legendary as the No. 2 option on a championship team."

6. Ty Lue

Nick's thoughts: "Another coach. Here is the full list of coaches to win titles with two teams: Alex Hannum, Pat Riley, Phil Jackson. That's the list. In modern NBA history, nobody has ever won titles with two teams unless Shaq was on one of those teams."

5. Devin Booker

Nick's thoughts: "He was labeled ‘good-stats-bad-team’ guy. Scored 70 – no one cared. Now, he can be the leading scorer on a champion."

4. Paul George

Nick's thoughts: "He locks up the Hall of Fame. … I think he'd get a sports movie if he wanted it. Conquering hero comes home, suffers immense failure, everyone doubts him. And then, when things look hopeless, when his co-star goes out, he rises to the occasion to heights never seen before."

3. Trae Young

Nick's thoughts: "This would be the best playoff debut ever. Better than Magic? Magic averaged 18 [points], 11 [rebounds] and nine [assists]. Had the amazing Game 6 of the Finals without Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. But the 15 previous playoff games, he did have Kareem, who was the best pIayer in the league, scoring 32 a game in that postseason. This would be better."

2. Chris Paul

Nick's thoughts: "The Point God. Cements himself as a top-five point guard ever. It would go Magic, Oscar [Robertson], Steph [Curry], Isiah [Thomas], Chris Paul. That would be your list. There's no argument anymore about [John] Stockton, [Jason] Kidd, [Steve] Nash."

1. Giannis Antetokoumpo

Nick's thoughts: "I don't know if people will give it to him, but he will be able to claim, ‘I’m the best player alive.' … List of guys with two MVPs and a Finals MVP: Kareem, Michael [Jordan], Wilt [Chamberlain], LeBron [James], Moses [Malone], [Larry] Bird, Magic and [Tim] Duncan. … Giannis would add himself to that list."

