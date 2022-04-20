Los Angeles Lakers Former Lakers shine, while L.A. searches for new head coach 33 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t used to being stood up.

As one of American sports’ most iconic brands, the Lakers would normally have candidates lined up around the building after recently firing coach Frank Vogel.

But reporting from the LA Times on Sunday revealed that many top coaches have spurned interest from the Lakers, citing "suspect contracts and obvious roster problems" among other key concerns.

Indeed, the roster in Tinseltown looks rather dull heading into the 2022-23 season, with LeBron James struggling to compensate for the struggling Russell Westbrook, the oft-injured Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles roster.

Speaking on "The Herd" on Wednesday, Colin Cowherd criticized the Lakers' roster, specifically citing their lack of interest in developing young players into stars.

The Lakers constructed a youthful squad following Bryant’s retirement, with draft picks like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso seeing significant game time. And with the blockbuster veteran additions of James and Rajon Rondo, Los Angeles' mix of young and old looked primed for the playoffs in 2018-19 before a late-season slide.

However, the Lakers opted for a more direct route to playoff success, trading young starlets Ingram, Ball and Josh Hart, along with four first-round draft picks, in exchange for Davis, and later sending Kuzma to Washington as part of a deal for Westbrook.

L.A. found immediate success, taking home the 2020 NBA title. But while the aging Lakers watch this postseason from the couch, members of their former young core have excelled around the league.

Ball (who is currently injured) has become one of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters, joining Caruso to become a key cog for the sixth-seeded Bulls this year. Kuzma rediscovered his scoring touch during his first year with the Wizards and Brandon Ingram has become a star in the Big Easy.

"I don't know if you've noticed, but former Lakers had a pretty good year," Cowherd said. "Brandon Ingram averaged 18 a game with the Lakers. After three years, they bailed on him. Now he goes to New Orleans, immediately he averages 24. And according to my sources, he is loved there."

To return to their dynastic plateau, Cowherd argues, the Lakers need to be willing to make blockbuster trades while also fostering young talent. Cowherd gestured to the most successful dynasties in modern American sport, emphasizing their commitment to savvy draft classes and guiding young players into stardom.

"You start looking at great organizations," Cowherd said, "The Kansas City Chiefs right now, the LA Rams right now, [the] Dodgers, [the] Warriors. They not only have the ability to spot talent, but develop talent. The Lakers aren't doing either. And especially because college basketball now gives NBA teams 18-year olds and 19-year olds, you have to be patient."

However, with the Lakers holding just three draft picks until 2025, their front office will have to be creative in bringing young players to Hollywood.

