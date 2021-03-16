National Basketball Association Rapper and entrepeneur E-40 Stops by 'Club Shay Shay' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On this week's episode of "Club Shay Shay," musician and entrepreneur E-40 made an appearance at the club.

E-40 is the founder of Sick Wid It Records, as well as a founding member of the rap group the Click. He has released 28 studio albums, been featured on various movie soundtracks and collaborated with many artists in the rap space.

From a young age, E-40 was interested in hip hop. He began recording EPs with his siblings out of the back of his car in high school before attending college for one year to study music.

"What inspired me was when I first heard the Sugar Hill Gang. 1979, 'Rapper's Delight.' When I heard that, I was like, ‘What the hell is this form of music?’ Everybody knew that song."

That song led to E-40's long and successful rap career. E-40 has a unique sound, featuring his signature style, flow and cadence that revolutionized rap and hip hop.

"My style is unpredictable. I don’t even know how I’m going to flow. I’m all over the place, like space. I’m everywhere, like air. I can do it all, bro."

His distinct sound became synonymous with the Bay Area, where he grew up, and his creative raps and entrepreneurial spirit are embodied by his homegrown record label, Sick Wid It Records.

E-40 is a Bay Area guy through and through. Born a Golden State Warriors fan, he has stuck with the team even in the most difficult of times. It all became worth it in the 2014-15 season, when the Warriors began a historic run, winning three championships in five consecutive Finals appearances.

"The last five years that they've had have been some of the best times for people in the Bay Area. Just being there ... It was just great. I mean, five in a row. Me being courtside – ain't nothing like the courtside experience."

It was extremely difficult for E-40 to name his Mount Rushmore of Golden State players, but find out whom he put on his list and check out the entire episode below.

