Do Lakers fans have wildly unrealistic expectations?

Oh, what could have been.

The star-studded Los Angeles Lakers fell to the L.A. Clippers, 111-110, on Thursday night after Anthony Davis missed a buzzer-beater that would have sealed the deal. It was the Lakers' fourth loss in their last five games.

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 25-28 (.472) on the season, ninth in the Western Conference.

Against the Clippers, Davis posted 30 points, 17 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, playing a key role in leading a comeback that ultimately fell just short. Davis has averaged 29.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in his last four games after missing 17 games earlier this season due to an MCL sprain.

Despite the defeat, it appears the eight-time NBA All-Star is rejuvenated and refocused after missing time, but Joy Taylor isn't sold that the Lakers will be able to get it together, especially if they end up playing without LeBron James for an extended period of time.

On Friday's "The Herd," Taylor explained why she believes Lakers fans should be more realistic about what this team is capable of.

"I came to a bit of a realization as I'm watching the Clippers steal one from the Lakers," she said. "A.D.'s shot goes up, pops out, and I just literally laid my head back on the couch in disbelief. … I've come to a conclusion that Lakers fans have wildly unrealistic expectations for this team."

"The Lakers and the Clippers are basically the same. … The only difference is it is LeBron and A.D. on the Lakers, and there are these expectations of a championship every single year with the Lakers. And the Clippers, if they make the postseason it's exciting. … If you took at their two stars — if you took out A.D. and LeBron and you took out Paul George and Kawhi [Leonard] — and you just looked at their rosters, whose roster would you take? I think you'd lean toward the rest of the roster being the Clippers. Obviously, take LeBron and A.D. in most cases, most people would. But A.D. is never healthy, and now LeBron is out.

"Should they have won the game last night? Yes. … The difference is one thing: Expectations. I constantly hear from Lakers fans, ‘I cannot believe that we are just .500. I cannot believe that this is our record.' Why? Based off of what? Russell Westbrook is exactly what he has always been, maybe a little bit worse. He's struggled a bit this season, but he's basically giving you what he's always been. It was just probably not a right fit. A.D. injured again … and LeBron doing everything he can to keep the team afloat. … What do you want here?"

