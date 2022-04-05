Brooklyn Nets Do Durant, Irving, Nets still present postseason challenge? just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The Brooklyn Nets’ path to the NBA Finals got a bit longer over the weekend.

For the better part of two years, they’ve been viewed as one of the scariest matchups in the league. But with the 2021-22 regular season coming to a close, should they be scared of their own play?

Brooklyn’s latest setback, a 122-115 defeat to Atlanta this past Saturday, locked the Nets into the play-in tournament. At 40-38, they’re also tied with the Hornets for the Eastern Conference’s final seed, and one game back of the Hawks with four games to play. Just as concerning for Brooklyn is that it fell to Atlanta despite a career-high 55 points from Kevin Durant.

"The Atlanta game was the biggest game of their season," "First Things First’s" Nick Wright said. "Kevin Durant scored 55 points — and they lost. The whole idea of why you should fear the Nets is KD might score 50. Yup, and go home, holding an ‘L’ once again. Kevin Durant, career-high points in a game and still came in second place."

Despite Durant's career-high 55, Nets fall to Hawks

Seemingly undermining Durant’s exploits was the shooting of teammate Kyrie Irving.

While Durant went 19 of 28 from the field, 8 of 10 from the arc and 9 of 11 from the line, the Nets’ other superstar made just 12 of 32 attempts. That continued Irving’s struggles since he entered the every-game lineup in mid-March.

Over the 19 games before New York’s vaccination ban was lifted, Irving averaged 27.7 points while shooting 49%. It was a stretch that included 50- and 60-point games. But in six games since, the All-Star guard is shooting just 40.1% and averaging 25.0 points. Brooklyn’s net rating has also dropped from +1.8 to -1.1 with Irving playing full time.

"It turns out, when Kyrie Irving’s not literally the most well-rested player on the court every game, he’s no longer dropping 35 a night," Wright added. "The Nets this year when Kyrie Irving plays have the worst defensive rating in NBA history. In the seven games that Kyrie has played the most minutes this season, they are 0-7."

In losing four of its past six games, Brooklyn is in danger of earning one of the East’s final two seeds and needing to win twice on the road just to get into the playoffs. It would then set up a first-round series against any one of Miami, Boston, Milwaukee or Philadelphia. The Nets recently throttled both the Heat and Sixers and were edged by the Celtics and Bucks.

"The play-in scares me for Brooklyn," said "First Things First" co-host Chris Broussard. " … I'm not saying they're gonna lose in the play-in, I'm just saying, I don't care who you are, if you're in a one-game situation, who knows what could happen."

While these Nets lack continuity, the presence of Durant and Irving alone means the team has substantial playoff mettle.

Broussard pointed to how Brooklyn’s defense dramatically improved during last year’s postseason after being among the worst in the regular season. The Nets ranked fourth in defensive rating (109.3), first in opponent field goal percentage (43.9) and second in 3-point percentage (32.2).

Of course, their biggest threat is having two of the most gifted scorers in league history.

"You got two bombs that could go off at any moment," Broussard quipped. "And your Philadelphia 76ers don’t want them, Boston is young, without their shot blocker maybe, and Miami doesn’t have the most talent in the world. So, I’m saying they’re still dangerous."

There’s no doubt that Durant and Irving are indeed dangerous, the latter’s current slump notwithstanding. But the lack of a third consistent contributor — Seth Curry’s lingering ankle injury could be crucial — and a shaky defensive output could have Brooklyn burrowed at home.

