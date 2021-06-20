National Basketball Association Suns ride depth, huge game by Devin Booker to Game 1 win vs. Clippers 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Down an MVP candidate? No problem for the Phoenix Suns.

Before the tipoff of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones was named the 2021 NBA Executive of the Year for his work building this roster.

His efforts were on full display in Phoenix's 120-114 Game 1 win over the LA Clippers .

Future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul was absent from the game due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19. It has not been announced if Paul is in the protocols because of contact tracing or if he tested positive for the virus. Regardless, the Suns were without their All-NBA player heading into a matchup with a Clippers team that won four straight games to advance to this round.

The Suns showed no signs of being handicapped without their starting point guard, thanks in large part to Devin Booker 's first career triple-double of 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

While the two-time All-Star was masterful all game, including a stretch in the third quarter in which he scored 16 straight points, he wasn't alone in helping pick up the slack.

Every member of the Suns' starting lineup scored in double figures, with backup point guard Cam Payne doing his best Paul impersonation by scoring 11 points and handing out nine assists.

Deandre Ayton continued his breakout postseason with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges combined for 27 points.

Reserve forward Cameron Johnson also contributed 12 points in the win, and now the Suns are riding an eight-game playoff winning streak.

But in the end, it all circled back to Booker, who was the clear star of the game for the Suns, as he has been throughout this postseason.

