National Basketball Association Damian Lillard's next team odds, lines, including Heat and Raptors Published Sep. 26, 2023 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the most talked about players this NBA offseason has been Portland Trail Blazers seven-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard.

But with the Blazers seemingly stuck in neutral and undergoing a rebuild, Lillard asked for a trade. Reports say if a trade happens, it could come before Monday.

RELATED: Raptors reportedly enter mix for Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat were considered the heavy favorite to acquire Lillard, who expressed an interest in taking his talents to South Beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Trail Blazers were not impressed with what the Heat offered for Lillard, as the stalemate lasted throughout the summer. Lillard signed a two-year, $122 million extension in 2022 that lasts through the 2026-27 season.

The Heat remain the betting favorite to land Lillard, with Portland retaining the star guard the second choice.

But there's a new suitor for the former Weber State legend: the Toronto Raptors.

Damian Lillard still seeking trade to Heat Skip Bayless and Rachel Nichols discuss the future of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Here are the odds for which team Lillard plays for this season: *

Miami Heat: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Portland Trail Blazers: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Toronto Raptors: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

LA Clippers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brooklyn Nets: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Boston Celtics: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Utah Jazz: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

San Antonio Spurs: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Milwaukee Bucks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Chicago Bulls: +4000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

* Odds as of 9/26/2023

Despite Lillard's brilliance, the Trail Blazers last made the playoffs in 2021.

Lillard, 34, was voted to the All-NBA first team in 2018. He was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2013 and was named to the league's 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

To prove there's still plenty of mileage left on his tires, he won the 3-point contest at the All-Star Weekend in February and averaged a career-best 32.2 points per game last season.

So where will Lillard end up playing this season? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the latest news in sports.

share