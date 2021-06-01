National Basketball Association NBA world marvels at amazing Damian Lillard performance, even as Blazers fall 52 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

They call it Dame Time for a reason.

It’s not an exaggeration and it’s not an urban myth – when it comes time to make a big shot late in a game, Damian Lillard is the man to call.

Portland’s All-Star guard proved it again on Tuesday night in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets, making not one, but two game-tying shots late in the game that kept his team alive.

For more on the origin of "Dame Time," check out Yaron Weitzman's story that was originally published on April 14.

His first clutch shot came with three seconds left in regulation, a 3-pointer right in the face of 6-10 Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. It tied the score at 121-121 and forced overtime.

The second came at the end of the first OT, this one over guard Shaquille Harrison. Again, it tied the score (135-135). Again it kept the Blazers alive for another period.

And in truth, it’s not even fair to say Lillard only made two clutch shots. Because it was Lillard’s shot-making that gave Lillard the chance to make the game-tying shots in the first place.

Confused? Keep in mind that the Blazers trailed Denver by nine with 2:16 to go in OT. But Lillard converted a three-point play and a pair of 3-pointers just to set up the final shot over Harrison.

Despite Lillard’s heroics, the Blazers ended up falling to the Nuggets, 147-140 in double overtime, and now trail Denver 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Lillard, though, ended up with 55 points, tied for the seventh-highest scoring outing in NBA playoff history. (Michael Jordan holds the record with a 63-point outing against the Boston Celtics in 1986.)

He also set a record for 3-pointers in a playoff game, with 12.

It might seem like Lillard never misses a shot in crunch time, but of course that would be an exaggeration. In clutch situations (defined as needing a game-tying or game-winning field goal with 20 seconds or less in the fourth quarter or overtime), the ninth-year veteran is 31-for-96 (32.3%) from the field for his career.

But that number looks more impressive when you compare him to his contemporaries who have also taken a lot of shots in those situations. For example, LeBron James shoots 30.4% in clutch situations, while Kevin Durant is at 31.0% and Russell Westbrook is at 23.9%.

And since Lillard entered the NBA in the 2012-13 season, he has now thoroughly outdistanced all players with 31 made shots in clutch situations, nine more than No. 2 Westbrook’s 22, 10 more than James’ 21.

In the end, Lillard’s latest dazzling performance drew buzz across the NBA, with media, fans and players chiming in to share their thoughts on what they had just seen.

Here are some of our favorite reactions.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.