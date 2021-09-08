National Basketball Association Damian Lillard, Le'Veon Bell highlight notable athletes-turned-musical artists 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Pro ballers and musical artists are some of the most influential and visible people on the planet — so what happens when they overlap?

Fans are finding out with a handful of current professional athletes, most notably Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard and running back Le'Veon Bell, as pointed out by Nick Wright on "First Things First."

"Best athlete rappers of the modern era: No. 1 Damian Lillard, No. 2 Le'Veon Bell," Wright said.

While those two might be the most notable athletes who currently handle business on the mic, they aren't alone — nor are they the first to do it.

Let's take a look at a handful of pro ballers who stepped into the booth to try their hand at another profession and had some success.

Damian Lillard

Lillard serves as the poster child of athletes-turned-artists in today's day and age, taking his music career as seriously as his game.

On Aug. 20, Lillard released his fourth studio album, "Different On Levels The Lord Allowed." He has collaborated with iconic hip-hop and R&B artists such as Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Q-Tip and Jamie Foxx.

Le'Veon Bell

Bell doesn't have quite the extensive catalog as Lillard, but he has a studio album under his belt with his 2019 release, "Life's a Gamble."

Bell is currently a free agent trying out for the Baltimore Ravens, a team desperately in need of running back help after J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in the preseason.

Shaquille O'Neal

If Lillard is the current gold standard of athletes who rap, Shaq has to be considered the greatest of all time in this field.

O'Neal's larger-than-life figure and unparalleled charisma were the driving force behind four studio albums, two of which earned RIAA certifications.

O'Neal's 1993 debut album, "Shaq Diesel," is certified platinum, and his follow-up, "Shaq-Fu: Da Return," is certified gold.

His third studio album, "You Can't Stop the Reign," features appearances from Jay-Z, Mobb Deep, Bobby Brown and The Notorious B.I.G., who joined the iconic track "You Can't Stop the Reign."

Lonzo Ball

Ball is fresh off signing an $84 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, thanks to his continued improvement on the court, but he also has some skills in the booth.

He has two projects to his name: 2018's "Born 2 Ball" and his 2020 effort, "BBA (Bounce Back Album)." He has also collaborated with his brother LiAngelo and former NBA player Lance Stephenson.

Roy Jones Jr.

One of the most talented and decorated boxers of all time, Jones Jr. doubled as a rapper even during the peak of his career.

In 2002, he released his only album, "Round One: The Album," featuring the classic track "Y'all Must've Forgot," which he followed with multiple singles in subsequent years.

Jones' rap career pales in comparison to his career as a world champion in multiple weight classes, but there were enough entertaining moments to make his musical career worth remembering.

Deion Sanders

If Sanders was known for one thing during his playing years, it was his flamboyance.

He is one of the greatest players in NFL history, as evidenced by his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but his style and flair made him one of the most entertaining athletes of his era. And that same flair was brought to his music.

His 1994 album, "Prime Time," featured his most notable record, "Must Be The Money," which perfectly encapsulated the Sanders experience.

