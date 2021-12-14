National Basketball Association Could Kyrie Irving return as the missing piece in the Nets' championship puzzle? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Don't look now, but there is a chance that the rich could be on the verge of getting richer in the Eastern Conference.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently first in the Eastern Conference standings (19-8), led by Kevin Durant, the man who could be a favorite for the MVP award.

Durant's 29.4 PPG average is currently the top mark in the NBA, and there is a chance that more firepower is on the way to the Nets' lineup in the form of seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that there has been a "renewed optimism" that Irving could make a return to the Nets this season.

Irving has yet to play a game this season due to him not being vaccinated against COVID-19. If he were to return this season it would only be as a part-time player for road games unless he were to become fully vaccinated.

Irving hasn't played for the Nets since Game 3 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, when he suffered an ankle sprain that kept him out of the remainder of the series.

The Nets would lose the series in seven games, blowing a 2-0 series lead that they had built with Irving healthy and on the floor.

If he were to indeed return, Irving would provide an immediate offensive boost to the Nets, seeing as to how he led the team in scoring a year ago (26.9 PPG).

FOX Sports' NBA analyst Chris Broussard believes that Irving's presence is not a luxury, but a need, for the Nets.

He explained how the guard could help legitimize the Nets as contenders on "First Things First," seeing as how they have struggled against the very best teams in the NBA thus far this season, especially with James Harden's struggles.

"They've been beating up on middling and bad teams all year long," Broussard said. "They've had the fourth-easiest schedule in the league. I don't think they can win the championship as they are."

Chris Broussard breaks down how the Nets should handle Kyrie the rest of the season. Plus, Nick Wright lays out why this absolutely won't work.

Broussard's beliefs aren't unfounded, especially if the numbers from the 2020-21 season reflect Irving's impact.

Last season, the Nets were 36-18 with Irving on the floor, and second in the NBA in scoring (119.1 PPG) and assists (27 APG), while being first in field-goal percentage (49.6%) and three-point percentage (39.5%).

This season, the Nets have slipped in each of those categories, ranking 10th in scoring (109.4 PPG), sixth in assists (25.4 APG), sixth in field-goal percentage (46.5%) and 11th in three-point shooting (35.8%).

But even with the numbers suggesting that Irving could be just what the doctor ordered for the Nets, Nick Wright doesn't believe it's a good idea for him to only be allowed to participate as a part-time player.

"The idea of having a guy for a playoff series, only available to play half of the games of the series is anathema to everything we know about basketball," Wright said.

While playing a postseason series without an All-Star-caliber player for half of the games doesn't seem ideal, there is reason to believe that if the Nets just had Irving available for one more game against the Bucks, they might have advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.

Whether he actually returns this season or not remains to be seen, but Irving very well could be the domino that shifts the championship picture in the NBA this season.

