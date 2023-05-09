National Basketball Association
Corgi has picked Lakers-Warriors series perfectly, lands on Golden State in 7
Published May. 9, 2023

What did the corgi know?

That is what many NBA fans are asking after the Los Angeles Lakers took a 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors in the blockbuster Western Conference semifinals series that doubles as a playoff rematch between LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

The Lakers rallied late behind surprise hero Lonnie Walker IV off the bench to overcome Curry's triple-double in Game 4. L.A. also won Games 1 and 3, while G.S. won Game 2. The winners of each of the series' first four games were exactly who the viral basketball-bouncing corgi @aircorg on Tik Tok (also known as Steph Furry) predicted — but that's not all. 

The corgi has the Warriors coming back to win the next three games and take the series in seven. It would be the ultimate revenge for Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the only Warriors playing in this series left over from when the history-making 73-win Golden State squad blew a 3-1 series lead to the James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in one of the most dramatic NBA Finals series of all time in 2016.

Warriors fans are clinging to that prediction as a source of hope, as the defending NBA champions now face elimination against their in-state rivals and their longtime foe, James.

Here's how social media is reacting to the clairvoyant corgi:

Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
LeBron James
