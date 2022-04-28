National Basketball Association
Chris Paul's historic night leads Suns to series win over Pelicans Chris Paul's historic night leads Suns to series win over Pelicans
National Basketball Association

Chris Paul's historic night leads Suns to series win over Pelicans

1 hour ago

Chris Paul went 14-for-14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night to finish off the first-round series in six games.

Paul had the most field goals without a miss in a playoff game, hit all four of his free throws and had eight assists as the top-seeded Suns overcame a 10-point halftime deficit.

Phoenix will face the Dallas-Utah winner in the second round.

Paul helped put the Suns up for good, at 102-101, on an assist on Deandre Ayton’s dunk with 2:12 left. Ayton had 22 points on 10 of 12 shooting.

The Suns erased the 10-point halftime deficit by making 13 of their first 14 shots in the third quarter to take a 77-74 lead. At that point, Paul was 10 of 10 from the field and Ayton was 6 of 6. Paul had 13 points in the quarter, but New Orleans used an 11-5 run to take an 85-82 lead into the final period.

Booker played for the first time in nine days since injuring his right hamstring after scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2. He scored 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting and had five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points.

The game got chippy in the second quarter — there were 16 fouls called — and the Pelicans seemed to revel in the physical play, outsourcing the Suns 30-20 to take a 58-48 halftime lead.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6, Embiid scores 33
National Basketball Association

76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6, Embiid scores 33

1 hour ago
NBA injuries: Booker expected to play Game 6 vs. Pelicans
National Basketball Association

NBA injuries: Booker expected to play Game 6 vs. Pelicans

5 hours ago
James Harden, Chris Paul among stars 'Under Duress'
National Basketball Association

James Harden, Chris Paul among stars 'Under Duress'

7 hours ago
Should Giannis feel disrespected that Bucks are underdogs?
National Basketball Association

Should Giannis feel disrespected that Bucks are underdogs?

8 hours ago
Curry, Warriors eliminate Denver with Game 5 win
National Basketball Association

Curry, Warriors eliminate Denver with Game 5 win

22 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes