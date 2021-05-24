National Basketball Association Carmelo Anthony's return to Denver is a cold one in Blazers series vs. Nuggets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Portland Trail Blazers' first-round series against the Denver Nuggets represents a homecoming of sorts for Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony.

But if Game 1 was any indication, he might not be welcomed back home with arms that open.

The Blazers went on the road to beat the Nuggets 123-109 in the series opener, and Anthony played a big role in the victory, pouring in 18 points in just 22 minutes off of the bench, showing the type of scoring prowess that highlighted his time in Denver.

He was also jeered every time he touched the ball.

Anthony was previously 0-10 on the road in games against the franchise that drafted him, picking up his first win in Denver as a member of an opposing team.

After the game, Anthony spoke on the treatment from his former home crowd while reflecting on his time with the Nuggets organization.

Selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, Anthony immediately transformed the franchise upon his arrival, leading them to the playoffs in his rookie season.

It was the franchise's first postseason berth since the 1994-95 season, and would mark the beginning of seven consecutive postseason trips that the Nuggets would make while Anthony was a member of the franchise, culminating in a 2009 Western Conference finals appearance.

During his seven and a half seasons with the franchise, Anthony averaged 24.8 points per game, racking up 13,970 career points in Denver, which ranks third all-time behind Dan Issel (16,589) and Alex English (21,645).

But while he has a resume that stacks up with the best players to ever play in the Mile High City, apparently, the fans don't believe they owe him any love – maybe due to the fact that he forced a trade to the New York Knicks in the middle of the 2010-2011 season.

Anthony's former coach George Karl believes that the Nuggets fans are within their right to still harbor ill feelings towards the former star, which he tweeted out during Game 1 on Saturday night.

And according to Keyshawn Johnson, that love certainly won't be shown in a playoff series where he is on the opposing team, which he broke down on ESPN's "KJZ."

"He didn't want to be there. Fans act like they own you. They have a right to say, do, treat, whatever it is – because you're theirs. And the moment that you reject them, they feel hurt and that pain lasts forever."

The Nuggets organization itself didn't take Anthony's departure kindly.

Anthony's seven-year tenure with the franchise was seemingly worthy of having his jersey in the rafters, but they bestowed his No. 15 to second-round draft pick Nikola Jokic in 2014, who has also sculpted an impressive career of his own in his seven seasons with the franchise, which could reach a new peak with an impending MVP award on his horizon.

Still, when Jokic received the jersey, he was no more than a second-round pick.

No longer a member of the Nuggets, Anthony surprisingly still has another chapter to write in his story with the franchise in the midst of this first-round playoff matchup.

And in doing so, he could remind the city and the fans of what he once was with them – while also breaking their hearts once more.

