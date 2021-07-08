National Basketball Association Bucks vs. Suns Game 2: Win $1,000 on the NBA Finals free with FOX Super 6 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

The old saying is that an NBA playoff series doesn’t begin until someone wins on an opponent's home court. However, recent history will tell you that a series is usually over when one team takes a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series.

Only four times in the history of the NBA Finals have teams bounced back from 0-2 deficits to win the series: the 1969 Boston Celtics, 1977 Portland Trail Blazers, 2006 Dallas Mavericks and 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Add in the fact that Milwaukee’s best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is working through a knee injury while faced with Phoenix’s unwavering barrage of weapons, and you can see why Game 2 of this NBA Finals feels like a truly critical game.

Here are the six questions for Thursday night and some thoughts to help you make your picks.

Here are the six questions for Thursday night and some thoughts to help you make your picks and end up at the cash window.

At the end of the first quarter, which team will be winning and by how much?

The options: Suns by 1-3, Suns by 4-6, Suns by 7 or more, Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4 or more, Tie.

The Suns are a classic front-running team, and there's nothing wrong with that. When they jump on you early, they don’t let go. In fact, they haven’t lost in which they’ve outscored an opponent in the first quarter since Game 3 of the first round against the Lakers.

The first quarter of Game 1 of this series was a classic case of two fighters jabbing, with the Suns taking a four-point lead amid solid offense from both teams. Game 2 could be more of the same, yet don't be surprised if the Bucks manage to keep things slightly closer to start things Thursday.

How many points will Devin Booker and Khris Middleton have combined?

The options: 46 or less, 47-50, 51-54, 55-58, 59-61, 62+

This series has two MVP-type figures in Chris Paul (Phoenix) and Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), but their counterparts might end up determining the series. Middleton had 29 against the Suns in Game 1 while Booker had 27, and that was without Middleton getting to the foul line once. (Booker was 10-for-10 from the stripe.)

Sixty-plus combined points from this dynamic duo is certainly on the table.

How many rebounds will Deandre Ayton and P.J. Tucker have combined?

The options: 13 or less, 14-15, 16-17, 18-19, 20-22, 23+

Giannis’ ability to play took a lot of Tucker’s prospective rebounds away; Antetokounmpo had 17 boards in Game 1 while Tucker had just three. Ayton, meanwhile, was a monster with 19 boards in Game 1 – more than the rest of the Phoenix starters combined.

How many points will the top scorer of the game have?

The options: 0-29, 30-31, 32-33, 34-35, 36-37, 38+

The history of the NBA Finals is littered with big numbers in Game 2. Would it surprise you if Giannis went for 45 on Thursday night or Booker sounded a clarion call trumpeting his elite status with a 40-point outburst of his own? This feels like a breakout game for someone.

How many assists will Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday have combined?

The options: 0-15, 16-17,18-19, 20-21, 22-23, 24+

The combined total in Game 1 on this number was 18 since both had nine assists, and how that trends in Game 2 likely will depend on how much of a scoring burden the point guards need to take upon themselves. Paul had 19 shots in Game 1, while Holiday had 14 himself.

Which team will win and by how much?

The options: Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4-6, Bucks by 7 or more, Suns by 1-3, Suns by 4-6, Suns by 7 or more

One can’t overstate this enough: This feels like a must-win for Milwaukee, which all but has to emerge from its trip to Phoenix with a split. With Giannis now back for Game 2 and an extra couple of days to work on things after the relatively quick turnaround from winning the East in Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta to playing Game 1 on Tuesday, this might be their best shot.

My opinion? It isn’t going to be enough. Phoenix has a "team of destiny" feel and they grab control of the series with a pull-away, double-digit win.



