National Basketball Association Tatum scores 50 points as Celtics stun Nets, reduce series deficit to 2-1 1 hour ago

The Brooklyn Nets might be a juggernaut, but on the parquet floor in Boston, anything can happen.

At least that's what occurred on Friday night, as Jayson Tatum scored 50 points, helping the Celtics hold on for a 125-119 victory and reducing the Nets' lead in their best-of-seven first-round series to 2-1.

The Celtics had a great shooting night, making 50.6% of their field goal attempts, 41% of their 3-pointers, and 82.6% of their free throws (19-for-23). And while Tatum dominated offensively, he got a lot of help from Marcus Smart (23 points), Tristan Thompson (19 points) and Evan Fournier (17 points).

On the Nets' side, James Harden (41 points) and Kevin Durant (39 points) were dominant but didn't get enough help from their teammates.

Kyrie Irving, who made news leading up to Game 3 when he made comments about racism in Boston, was booed loudly throughout the game and had a quiet night on the court, scoring 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting.

Let's take a look at how Boston pulled off the upset.

Key performer: Jayson Tatum

If anyone is going to help Boston turn this series around, it will be Tatum, especially with fellow star Jaylen Brown out until next season with a wrist injury. And Tatum, who averaged a career-best 26.4 PPG during the regular season, did just that.

The 23-year-old scored 50 points, the fifth time this season he has topped the 40-point mark and the first time he has ever done so in the postseason.

Tatum scored 40 of his points in the first three quarters, and when the Nets made a run early in the fourth quarter, he steadied the ship with a series of drives to the hoop that either led to field goals or free throws.

His 50-point performance was tied with Bob Cousy (1953) for the fifth-highest playoff scoring output in Celtics history, trailing only John Havlicek (54, 1973), Isaiah Thomas (53, 2017), Ray Allen (51, 2009) and Sam Jones (51, 1967).

Tatum also became the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a playoff game (23 years, 86 days old). The only players to accomplish the feat at a younger age are Michael Jordan (23 years, 62 days old when he went for 63 against Boston in 1986) and Rick Barry (23 years, 21 days old when he went for 55 in 1967 Finals).

Turning point: Celtics' 10-0 run late in the third quarter

The Nets are loaded with stars and they started to flex their muscles in the third quarter, as Durant brought Brooklyn within 81-77 with 4:05 to go.

But the Celtics responded with a 10-0 run to build a 14-point lead. Fournier and Smart each hit a 3-pointer during the run, which was capped off when Tatum made a bucket while drawing a foul from Irving. His free throw made it 91-77, and while the Nets made multiple threatening runs in the fourth quarter, they couldn't make up the difference.

Wild card: Marcus Smart

Smart supported Tatum's amazing game with a great scoring effort of his own, making five of his eight 3-point attempts on his way to a 23-point effort. He also chipped in six assists, three rebounds and a steal.

He also made some savvy plays on defense, including drawing a charge on Irving with 4:13 to play, igniting the Boston crowd.

Did you know?

The victory allowed the Celtics to avoid a 3-0 deficit and pick up their first win against the Nets in six meetings this season across the regular season and playoffs.

What's next:

Things should be raucous in Boston in Game 4, as COVID restrictions will be lifted by then, creating the potential for a full house. The contest is at 4 p.m. ET Sunday on TNT.

