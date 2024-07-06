National Basketball Association Bronny James scores 4 points in Summer League debut with Lakers Published Jul. 6, 2024 8:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bronny James saw action in a Lakers uniform for the first time on Saturday in Los Angeles' 108-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

In his debut, James scored a modest four points. He went 2-for-9 from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts. He also recorded two assists, two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes of playing time.

Bronny's dad, LeBron, watched his son during breaks at Team USA's Olympic training camp in Las Vegas and reacted to Bronny's first bucket on video:

James told reporters on Saturday that he doesn't have any expectations for Bronny in Summer League, good or bad.

"I just want hit to get his feet wet with the NBA," James said. "The pace of the game, the speed of the game, the physicality of the game. But what he does at California Classic and Summer League, it doesn't matter if he plays well and it doesn't matter if he doesn't play well. I just want him to continue to grow with practices, film sessions, his individual workouts."

Bronny is expected to start again when the Lakers play the Warriors on Sunday.

