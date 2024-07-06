National Basketball Association
Bronny James scores 4 points in Summer League debut with Lakers
National Basketball Association

Bronny James scores 4 points in Summer League debut with Lakers

Published Jul. 6, 2024 8:01 p.m. ET

Bronny James saw action in a Lakers uniform for the first time on Saturday in Los Angeles' 108-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

In his debut, James scored a modest four points. He went 2-for-9 from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts. He also recorded two assists, two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes of playing time.

Bronny's dad, LeBron, watched his son during breaks at Team USA's Olympic training camp in Las Vegas and reacted to Bronny's first bucket on video:

ADVERTISEMENT

James told reporters on Saturday that he doesn't have any expectations for Bronny in Summer League, good or bad.

"I just want hit to get his feet wet with the NBA," James said. "The pace of the game, the speed of the game, the physicality of the game. But what he does at California Classic and Summer League, it doesn't matter if he plays well and it doesn't matter if he doesn't play well. I just want him to continue to grow with practices, film sessions, his individual workouts."

Bronny is expected to start again when the Lakers play the Warriors on Sunday.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Bronny James
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NBA odds: Four title futures to bet now, including Knicks, Mavs

2024-25 NBA odds: Four title futures to bet now, including Knicks, Mavs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes