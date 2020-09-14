National Football League Big Ben Turns Back The Clock 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers just can't seem to lose on Monday Night Football.

Ben Roethlisberger's squad topped the New York Giants 26-16, improving to 16-2 in Monday night games under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Here are 3 takeaways from Pittsburgh's ninth straight win on Monday nights.

1. Big Ben looks revitalized so far

In 2018, Roethlisberger was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL with 5,129 passing yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 67% of his passes.

2019 wasn't so kind, as Roethlisberger only played in two games before suffering an elbow injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

In Year 17, it appears he is back with a vengeance, providing much needed stability to the quarterback position for the Steelers.

The veteran quarterback finished his night 21-for-32, passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over.

The three-touchdown performance helped Roethlisberger move into a tie for eighth place all-time in touchdown passes with Eli Manning.

2. Daniel Jones: Up and down

The sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones had a pretty successful rookie campaign, starting 13 games and throwing 24 touchdown passes with 3,027 yards.

But if there was one area of concern for him, it was taking care of the ball, as he threw 12 interceptions and fumbled 18 times.

The uneven play of the young quarterback was once again on display in the season opener of his sophomore campaign.

Jones passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions.

The Giants were 1-2 in three games last season when Jones threw two or more interceptions, and that losing trend continued tonight for the Giants second year quarterback.

3. The steel curtain arrives in New York

While Roethlisberger's return might be the story that gets the headlines for the Steelers, their defense dominated from the opening drive to keep the Giants offense in neutral.

On top of forcing two interceptions by Jones, the Steelers also kept the Giants run game in check the entire game, holding them to 29 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley struggled to find any running lanes, rushing for six yards on 15 carries.

The defense also recorded three sacks.

The Steelers finished sixth in total defense in 2019 and it looks as if they will keep that pace this season.

