National Basketball Association Is Philadelphia making a mistake by putting Ben Simmons on the trading block?

The NBA offseason has yet to arrive but there are already discussions about one of the league's big young stars being on the trading block.

After an ugly second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have begun engaging with teams around the league in an effort to potentially trade All-Star point guard Ben Simmons – the No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 NBA Draft – according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

On the surface, it would seem that trading a player of Simmons' caliber would be costly for the Sixers, considering he was named Rookie of the Year at the conclusion of his inaugural season, as well as a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive First Team selection in his first four years of play.

But after averaging merely 11.9 points this postseason, while shooting 34.2% from the free-throw line, it's no longer inconceivable that Philly would part ways with Simmons.

On Tuesday's version of "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe cited Simmons' lack of development – namely in the shooting department – as the main reason why he needs a change of scenery.

"It's hard for you not to do something and not get good at it. No matter what it is, you're going to get marginally better, and I have not seen that progression in Ben Simmons."

Sharpe is referring to Simmons' shooting touch – or, lack thereof, which was on full display this postseason.

Simmons scored fewer than 10 points in five of Philly's 12 playoff games, including four times in seven games against Atlanta. He was 0-for-1 from 3 in the playoffs, and only once did he convert more than seven field goals in a game.

His lack of production offensively is more than likely what led Philly coach Doc Rivers to say this:

Yikes.

However, while Sharpe thinks the bridge between the Sixers and Simmons is burned, Skip Bayless believes trading him would be an overreaction.

"All I know is that he just made back-to-back All-Star teams and back-to-back All-Defense teams after winning Rookie of the Year his first year in the league. You're going to risk giving him away and risk that coming back to haunt you? At 6-foot-10 and still just 24 years of age?"

With those credentials and his pedigree, there is expected to be a sizable market for Simmons' services.

And one of the teams that Colin Cowherd believes makes the most sense when it comes to a Simmons trade is the Golden State Warriors, which he discussed on "The Herd."

"You've got Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] in their primes, Draymond [Green] who is on the back end of his prime. You need a guy now who can do things to help you, and Ben Simmons can. He's an elite defender, he's an elite passer, he can finish at the rim and he's long."

Where there is smoke, there is fire.

And all indications are that Simmons is soon-to-be on the first thing smoking out of Philly.

