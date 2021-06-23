National Basketball Association How to win $1,000 on Game 1 of Hawks vs. Bucks just in share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Maybe we should have seen this coming after all.

In a different type of NBA season that has seen strange twists and turns, the idea that two franchises with a history of suffering would end up meeting in the Eastern Conference finals shouldn’t have surprised us.

It is the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks that have claimed one of the biggest stages in the sport. They thrived in dramatic Game 7 road wins in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, respectively. They also have two defining young stars of the game in Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) and Trae Young (Hawks).

Now is the time to get into the game with the FOX Super 6 app on Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Hawks and the Bucks. Answer all six questions correctly and you could win $1,000. It’s easy, free and fun to play! Just download the Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device.

Here are the six questions for Wednesday’s Game 1.

At the end of the first quarter, which team will be winning and by how much?

The options: Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4-6, Bucks by 7 or more, Hawks by 1-3, Hawks by 4 or more, Tie.

It is easy to forget, but one of the defining moments for Atlanta’s stunning seven-game series win was a 41-point performance against Philadelphia in the first quarter of Game 1. It was a sign that the Hawks – who are now 5-2 on the road in the post-season – were not going to be intimidated in the Sixers' house. Don’t be surprised if the Hawks throw an early haymaker in this one as well.

How many dunks will Giannis Antetokounmpo have?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

If you are a Bucks fan, you want this number high for obvious reasons – any easy buckets are good in what could be a tight series. It also keeps Giannis away from the 3-point line, which can be maddening to watch. The closer Giannis is to the rim, the better for Milwaukee.

How many rebounds will Giannis and Clint Capela have combined?

The options: 0-19, 20-21, 22-23, 24-25, 26-29, 30+

There were times early in the East semifinals when Capela was overmatched against Joel Embiid. However, he wore the Sixers center down a bit and had a great Game 7 offensively. On the glass, this is a huge factor in this series.

Who will be the top scorer of the game?

The options: Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Khris Middleton, Tie, Other

Bogdanovic was hobbled in Game 7 against the Sixers, so his status is up in the air. Obviously, most of the Milwaukee defensive focus will fall on Young – and to bottle up Kevin Huerter – on the outside if Bogdanovic is hobbled. Middleton could benefit from the Hawks' Giannis-focused defensive game plan.

How many assists will Trae Young and Jrue Holiday combined for?

The options: 0-11, 12-13, 14-15, 16-17, 18-19, 20+

Young and Holiday are incredible in looking around the floor and finding the right guy to make the key play. In other words, this will be a high number.

Which team will win and by how much?

The options: Hawks by 1-4, Hawks by 5-9, Hawks by 10 or more, Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4-6, Bucks by 7 or more.

There’s a belief that the Bucks will run all over Atlanta. Ask the Knicks and Sixers how that worked out. Atlanta has been able to find a way to handle everything that has been thrown their way. And when you can handle rabid crowds in New York and Philly, nothing that Milwaukee will throw at you is going to upset the mode. The Hawks grab Game 1 and serve notice once again.

Play along with the Eastern Conference finals with the FOX Super 6 app for free , and you can win $1,000! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.