National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Alex Rodriguez in line to become part-owner of Minnesota Timberwolves

3 hours ago

There is a new ownership group in the NBA, and it features one of MLB's greatest players.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are being bought by a group that is spearheaded by billionaire Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

Lore is the president and CEO of Wal-Mart, while Rodriguez brings along a baseball resume as a 14-time All-Star, three-time American League MVP and 2009 World Series champion.

The two released a statement about the coming purchase of the franchise, which begins as a minority stake and mentorship under current owner Glen Taylor.

Negotiations between Taylor, Lore and Rodriguez advanced rapidly over the last week, with the Lore-Rodriguez group winning Taylor over.

The purchase is expected to be in the $1.5 billion range.

With the news of Rodriguez being part of the group that is purchasing the Timberwolves, there were immediate questions about whether or not he would potentially try and move the team to Seattle. 

Rodriguez spent the first seven years of his career from 1994 through 2000 as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

But it is believed that the team will remain in Minnesota to oblige the wishes of Taylor, the Timberwolves' current owner.

This deal comes after Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett had made multiple attempts to try and purchase the franchise after he retired.

But those attempts fell short and a new era is set to begin in Minnesota.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
King Chasing
National Basketball Association

King Chasing

King Chasing
There are a host of challengers eager to knock LeBron and the Lakers off their title perch. Can one of them pull it off?
14 hours ago
Into The Unknown
National Basketball Association

Into The Unknown

Into The Unknown
Can the Nets win a title when their stars have spent only a tiny amount of time together? Martin Rogers has the answer.
1 day ago
The People's Sports Podcast: 'Space Jam 2'
National Basketball Association

The People's Sports Podcast: 'Space Jam 2'

The People's Sports Podcast: 'Space Jam 2'
On this week of The People's Sports Podcast, Mark and Charlotte take a tumble into the world of "Space Jam 2."
2 days ago
The Perfect Mix
National Basketball Association

The Perfect Mix

The Perfect Mix
Two weeks after the NBA's trade deadline, it's time to see which players are making the biggest impacts with their new teams.
2 days ago
Exponential Return
National Basketball Association

Exponential Return

Exponential Return
Kevin Durant is drawing big praise for his performance after returning from a lengthy layoff. Can anyone stop KD and the Nets?
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks