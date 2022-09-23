Major League Baseball Albert Pujols hits home run No. 699 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Albert Pujols is one dinger away from joining the mythical 700 home run club.

Pujols hit No. 699 on Friday, a two-run shot against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the third, giving his St. Louis Cardinals a 2-0 lead against his former team.

Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) are the only players in MLB history to hit 700 home runs or more.

After Friday, Pujols will have ten more games to hit No. 700 — if he doesn't hit another home run on Friday — considering he said that he will retire at the conclusion of this season.

