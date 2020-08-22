National Basketball Association
3 Takeaways From ORL-MIL – G3
For the second game in a row, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks asserted their dominance over the Orlando Magic, winning Game 3 of their first round series, 121-107.

The Bucks now have a 2-1 series advantage over the Magic.

Here are 3 Takeaways from this Eastern Conference first round matchup.

1. Giannis can't be stopped or contained

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated Orlando through the first two games, and things remained the same on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, snatched 11 rebounds and dished out 7 assists on Saturday morning, while shooting 12-for-14 from the field.

For the series, Antetokounmpo is now averaging 31.3 points, 16.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

2. Khris Middleton arrives – kind of

While the Bucks MVP has been dominant through three games, their second All-Star Khris Middleton struggled to get on track in the first two games of the series.

Coming into Game 3, Middleton was averaging 8 points while shooting 25% from the field and 20% from three-point range. He scored only 2 points in Game 2.

But in Game 3, he was able to find some success scoring, registering 17 points and connecting three times from beyond the arc.

3. Orlando officially missing Gordon, Isaac

The Magic were able to pull off the Game 1 upset, but they've been outscored by 29 combined points in the last two games, and it's becoming apparent they are missing two of their top forwards, both of whom are out due to injury.

Aaron Gordon was the team's fourth-leading scorer during the regular season with 14.4 points, and Jonathan Isaac contributed 11.9 points during the regular season. 

In addition, Gordon was the Magic's second-leading rebounder (7.7) and Isaac was third (6.8). And after winning the rebounding battle in Game 1 (48-47), Orlando has been beaten badly on the boards in Game 2 (57-42) and Game 3 (44-35).

