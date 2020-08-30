National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways From Nuggets-Jazz 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What would an NBA playoff round be without a Game 7? The Denver Nuggets weren't ready to go home, taking down the Utah Jazz on Sunday to force a decisive final game thanks in large part to 21 fourth-quarter points from Jamal Murray.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from Denver's 119-107 win.

1. Jamal Murray impressed on the court – and after the whistle

Denver's starters scored a combined 105 points in Game 6 ... and 50 of those belonged to Murray.

In the past 3 games, the young Nuggets star has been absolutely on fire.

But Murray wasn't done when the clock hit all zeroes. He gave a stirring postgame interview after taking a moment to collect himself.

Once he finally left the court, Murray let the enormity of the evening wash over him.

2. Donovan Mitchell went off again

The Nuggets needed every bit of Murray's scoring outburst to outdo Mitchell, who tallied 44 points of his own on 14-for-25 shooting.

That included going 9-for-13 on 3-pointers, prompting a pretty, pretty complimentary comparison for the 2019-20 All-Star.

3. The Jazz wore their hearts on their sleeves

Unfortunately for Mitchell, his team did take the L – and he was none too pleased with that result afterward, taking out his frustrations on a poor, nearby stationary bike.

The Jazz must have had a vendetta against inanimate objects on the night, as center Rudy Gobert also expressed his frustrations by kicking a folding chair.

Perhaps he knew that Sunday was WWE's Payback pay-per-view?

