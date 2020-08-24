National Basketball Association
3 Takeaways from Nets-Raptors
The defending champ Toronto Raptors have punched their ticket to the next round, after a win and series sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from the Raptors' Game 4 victory:

1. A true team effort

In the playoffs, Toronto has had a different leading scorer every night, and Sunday, Norman Powell was in control with 29 points. He combined with fellow bench player Serge Ibaka for 56 points, while Ibaka added 15 rebounds.

Key piece All-Star guard Kyle Lowry, exited late in the first quarter with an ankle injury, but that didn't stop the freight train that was Toronto. 

Pascal Siakam laid it on with 20 points and 10 assists and 6 rebounds to finish off the Nets.

2. Caris LeVert's future looks bright

LeVert put up big numbers in the series, despite the sweep.

In Game 1, he became the second player in franchise history to dish 15 or more assists in a playoff game, joining Jason Kidd.

He followed it up in Game 2 by becoming the fourth player in Nets history to log a double-double in back-to-back playoff games, along with Kidd, Michael Ray Richardson and Deron Williams.

On Sunday, he posted a new career-high for points in the first half, scoring 26 on 8-for-16 shooting, knocking down 6 of his 9 free-throw attempts.

He capped his run with 35 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists on the night.

3. The Raptors were next level

Sunday marked a lot of firsts for Toronto, as the team finished with their first ever clean sweep in the postseason.

They continued to set franchise records with a playoff record 150 points, another a playoff record 39 assists, and 100 bench points, an NBA playoff record.

But even with all those accolades, the newly anointed coach of the year, Nick Nurse, couldn't get a high five from Van Fleet.

Better luck next time, coach.

