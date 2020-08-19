National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways From Mavs-Clippers – Game 2 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a heartbreaking loss on Monday, the Dallas Mavericks evened their first round series with the Los Angeles Clippers in Wednesday night's primetime game.

Here are the key takeaways from the Mavericks and Clippers' Game 2 matchup:

1. Mavs minus Luka

Foul trouble was the name of the game for Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic on Wednesday, as he picked up his fifth personal with 11:37 left in the fourth and Dallas leading, 98-85.

Doncic would spend over 7 minutes on the bench, finally returning at the 4:26 mark. But even with Doncic sidelined, the Mavs would maintain their cushion, holding a 118-105 lead when Luka returned to the contest.

He would only score 2 points in the second half, after scoring 26 through the first two quarters. Still, the Clippers were unable to capitalize on Luka's lackluster final 24 minutes.

2. The other guards

With Luka benched due to foul trouble, Dallas relied on the guard trio of starting two-guard Tim Hardaway Jr., backup point guard Trey Burke and reserve shooting guard Seth Curry.

The trio delivered.

Hardaway, Burke and Curry combined to score 45 points, connecting on 54.5% of their field goal attempts (18-for-33).

The Mavericks bench also outscored the Clippers' bench 47-37, which is notable considering LA has the 2-time reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams and Sixth Man of the Year contender Montrezl Harrell at its disposal, meaning the Clippers count on winning the bench battle on a game-to-game basis.

3. PG-14

After scoring 27 points on Monday, Clippers superstar Paul George had an abysmal shooting night on Wednesday, scoring 14 points on 4-for-17 shooting.

In two playoff games, George is shooting 35.9% from the field (14-for-39) and 28.6% from three (6-for-21). He has also drawn two technical fouls so far this series, one in each game.

Kawhi Leonard, the other half of LA's dynamic duo, put up 35 points and 10 rebounds, and he's scored at least 24 points in eight bubble games, averaging 29.6 points on 48% shooting.

However, it's the second consecutive game the Clippers have lost when Kawhi scores 35 or more. He scored 39 against the Brooklyn Nets on Aug. 9, a 129-120 loss for LA.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.