3 Takeaways From Mavs-Clippers – Game 1

Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers was Luka Doncic's playoff debut, and he absolutely shined with a historic performance.

Yet the Clips held on to take down the Mavs 118-110, led by Kawhi Leonard's 29 points and a late, clutch 3-pointer by Paul George.

Here are the 3 key takeaways from L.A.'s win over Dallas:

1. Porzingis' ejection comes with controversy

Early in the third quarter, with the 6.5-point underdog Mavericks leading the Clippers 71-66, Doncic and Marcus Morris Sr. were involved in a minor altercation after a foul call. Kristaps Porzingis then got involved, and a double technical foul was called on Porzingis and Morris.

Unfortunately, that was KP's second technical of the game, which meant he was ejected — and the Clippers took control from there.

Porzingis was previously T'd up early in the game after reacting to a foul call, and many believed both technicals were questionable.

Even LeBron James weighed in after the ejection:

2. Luka Doncic makes history

Doncic set an NBA record for most points in a playoff debut with 42:

Doncic surpassed Derrick Rose and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who were tied for the previous post-merger record at 36. He also joined Magic Johnson, Tracy McGrady and LeBron James as the only players to score 40 points or more in a playoff game at the age of 21 or younger, with LeBron having accomplished the feat twice.

After the game, Clippers star Paul George sang Luka's praises.

3. A tale of two turnover totals

As outstanding as Doncic was — and he absolutely was — he did struggle at times with the Clippers' swarming defense, tallying 11 turnovers on the night. Four of those came in the first four minutes, turning into instant offense the other way as the Clips jumped out to an 18-2 lead.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, had just 11 turnovers total as a team, leading to 14 more total field goal attemps (despite just 4 fewer free throw attempts) than Dallas.

