National Basketball Association
3 Takeaways From Heat-Pacers – Game 2
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From Heat-Pacers – Game 2

4 hours ago

The 5th-seeded Miami Heat jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the 4th-seeded Indiana Pacers on Thursday behind a barrage of threes from Duncan Robinson.

Here are the key takeaways from Thursday's Game 2:

1. The Duncan Robinson Show

The biggest disappointment of the day? When Miami forward Duncan Robinson missed a three. 

Robinson was 7-for-7 from deep before he missed his first three-pointer, finishing the game 7-for-8 from beyond the arc. 

He did not attempt a two-pointer on Thursday, instead adding three free throws to his hot shooting night to finish as the game's leading scorer with 24 points.

Robinson finished the regular season fourth in three-point percentage, shooting 44.6% from deep. He made 3.7 threes per game, also good for fourth in the NBA during the regular season.

2. Miami has Indiana's number

Miami and Indiana have faced off six times this season, with the Heat emerging victorious five times. 

On Dec. 27, the Heat defeated the Pacers, 113-112. Less than two weeks later, Miami defeated Indiana again, 122-108. 

On Aug. 10, Indiana fell to Miami once again, 114-92, this time in the NBA bubble, and this week, the Heat have defeated the Pacers twice to take a 2-0 lead in their first round series, despite Indiana being the higher seed.

The Pacers' lone win over the Heat came on Aug. 14 – both teams' final game in bubble seeding play. 

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo, T.J. Warren and others did not play in the game.

3. Has T.J. Warren officially cooled off?

In his first five bubble appearances, Pacers forward T.J. Warren averaged 34.8 points, highlighted by a 53-point outburst against Philadelphia. 

His performance earned him a spot on the All-Bubble First Team.

But in his past three outings, Warren has scored 12, 22 and 14, respectively, and each of those outings has resulted in a loss to the Heat. 

In Thursday's loss, Warren failed to connect on a three for the first time in Orlando, going 0-for-5 from deep.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From Thunder-Rockets – Game 2

3 Takeaways From Thunder-Rockets – Game 2
The Rockets outshot the Thunder to a 11-98 victory to take a 2-0 series lead. Here are 3 takeaways.
1 hour ago
National Basketball Association

Are the NBA's Top Seeds in Trouble?

Are the NBA's Top Seeds in Trouble?
The three NBA championship favorites have some immediate issues to address if they want to move on to the next round, Martin Rogers writes.
1 hour ago
National Basketball Association

The Return of 'Playoff P'

The Return of 'Playoff P'
Paul George's latest playoff performance is an example of the high-highs and low-lows that define his postseason career.
5 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Legacy Under Fire

Legacy Under Fire
LeBron James' position in the GOAT debate is currently being questioned by one of his oldest rivals.
7 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Who Will Land No. 1?

Who Will Land No. 1?
The NBA Draft Lottery is set for tonight. Which team will land the franchise-altering top pick in 2020?
8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks