The Boston Celtics took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The Celtics were boosted by the trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker, who combined to score 75 of the team's 128 points.

Here are 3 takeaways from Game 2 of this Eastern Conference first round matchup:

1. Jayson Tatum becoming a superstar

Look no further than the play of All-Star forward Jayson Tatum as the key reason why Boston is up 2-0 over Philly.

Tatum scored 33 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field, highlighted by 8 threes.

Boston outscored the 76ers by 29 with Tatum on the floor, and through two games, he is averaging 32.5 points and shooting 58.8% from beyond the arc.

During the regular season and playoffs, Tatum has connected on at least three three-pointers in a game 37 times. The Celtics are 30-7 in those games.

2. 76ers go cold from three

While Tatum was on fire from deep for the Celtics, the 76ers struggled to find their rhythm from three-point range.

After inserting rookie forward Matisse Thybulle into the starting lineup in place of Al Horford – presumably with hopes of providing better spacing for All-Star center Joel Embiid and in an effort to slow down Tatum – the 76ers couldn't get it going from deep, shooting 5-for-21 from long range.

The 76ers are now shooting 29.1% from three-point range for the series, compared to 39.1% shooting for the Celtics. Philadelphia is 8-10 this season when shooting 29% or less from three.

Thybulle was a -30 in Wednesday's contest.

3. The Celtics depth shines through

With forward Gordon Hayward being sidelined for four weeks with an ankle injury, the Celtics needed to find a way to replace his 17.5 points per game.

Their bench answered the call in a major way.

Boston's bench outscored the Sixers' bench 41-20, after Philadelphia won the bench battle 23-8 In Game 1.

