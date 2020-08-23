National Basketball Association
3 Takeaways from BOS-PHI – Game 4
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways from BOS-PHI – Game 4

22 mins ago

The Boston Celtics are moving on to the second round of the playoffs, thanks to a 110-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from the Celtics' Game 4 win to clinch the sweep:

1. Boston's one-two punch closed out the series

Kemba Walker went off for 20 points in the first half to keep the Celtics within striking distance, then Jayson Tatum put the Sixers to bed with a devastating run to close the 3rd quarter, including a 33-foot 3-pointer to end the frame.

The two combined for 60 points on 18-for-33 shooting (54.5%), including 6-for-14 from downtown.

And Tatum did it all while wearing purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant on what would have been the Black Mamba's 42nd birthday.

2. Harris returns after scary injury

In case you missed it, late in the third quarter, 76ers forward Tobias Harris crashed face-first to the court and laid motionless for a short period of time, as a small amount of blood was visible.

Harris left the court under his own power and was diagnosed with a left eye laceration. He was cleared of a concussion and returned to the game in the fourth. He finished with 20 points on the day, second to only Joel Embiid (30) among Philly scorers.

3. For some, the game wasn't over until it was actually over

Up 10 with a minute remaining, Boston's sweep was all but guaranteed. Gamblers still had some sweating to do, though, as the point spread for Game 4 closed at Celtics -7.5.

A Josh Richardson 3-pointer and two Joel Embiid free throws made it a 5-point game with 11.7 seconds to play and put that Boston cover all but out of reach.

Yet some savvy bettors were able to grab Boston -6, -6.5, or -7 earlier in the day, and two subsequent Kemba Walker free throws had them in decent shape ... before Embiid sank a meaningless 3-pointer with 2 seconds left on the clock, lighting every single Celtics point spread ticket on fire. Figuratively, of course.

Somehow, Sixers fans found the poetry in that moment — although we're guessing those who had Boston aren't feeling quite as generous.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

Tobias Harris Returns After Scary Injury

Tobias Harris Returns After Scary Injury
The 76ers forward crashed face-first to the court in a horrifying moment.
56 mins ago
National Basketball Association

Honoring Kobe Bryant On His Birthday

Honoring Kobe Bryant On His Birthday
Heartfelt tributes and remembrances poured forward on what would have been Kobe's 42nd birthday.
4 hours ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From POR-LAL – G3

3 Takeaways From POR-LAL – G3
After the Blazers' Game 1 upset, the Lakers have now won two in a row, including a 116-108 win on Saturday.
17 hours ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From OKC-HOU – G3

3 Takeaways From OKC-HOU – G3
Oklahoma City's overtime victory on Saturday breathed new life into their first round series with Houston.
19 hours ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From MIA-IND – G3

3 Takeaways From MIA-IND – G3
The Indiana Pacers are in a 3-0 hole after falling to the Miami Heat once again on Saturday.
21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks