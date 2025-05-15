National Basketball Association
2025 NBA offseason rumors: Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga set to 'explore' sign-and-trade
Updated May. 15, 2025 9:51 p.m. ET

For 24 NBA teams, the offseason has begun, and with that comes drama and buzz about the futures of the best free-agents and potential trade targets. We've got you covered tracking all the rumors from in and around the league:

May 15

Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga ‘expected to explore’ sign-and-trade

Hours after the Warriors were eliminated in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic reported that the Warriors and forward Jonathon Kuminga are "expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios." The report also notes there's still a chance Kuminga returns to the bay for his fifth NBA season, but a sign-and-trade would make sense. It would give the former seventh overall draft pick a fresh start in a new place after a 2025 postseason filled with highs-and-lows — being benched for the Warriors' NBA play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies and their first-round series with the Houston Rockets, but also averaging 26.3 points in a crucial spot in their last three games against the Timberwolves — basically symbolized his tenure with Golden State.

May 13

Mavericks ‘plan’ to keep No. 1 pick, select Cooper Flagg

After the Mavericks lucked into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft when their 1.8% odds turned into gold, they're not messing around. ESPN reported they "plan to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg" rather than use it in a trade. This was a simple decision, but one many questioned if the Mavericks would make after surprisingly trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers in early February. Now, selecting Flagg doesn't mean they won't explore trading him, it just doesn't make any sense to trade the pick before it becomes Flagg, and he signs his rookie contract, which can be thrown into way more trades than the rights to the pick by itself. 

May 12

Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses his future in Milwaukee

After the Bucks flamed out of the playoffs in the first round for the third consecutive season, the speculation regarding Antetokounmpo's future started. He's indisputably a top-5 player in the NBA, and should, therefore, be on a perennial contender. The Bucks are, clearly, no longer that, and Antetokounmpo may be starting to realize their capped ceiling doesn't fit with his lofty goals. According to an ESPN report, the two-time MVP said he's "open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere." 

