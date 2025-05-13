National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Draft odds: Harper early favorite to go No. 2 Published May. 13, 2025 9:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Monday night was filled with shocks in the basketball world. The Dallas Mavericks stunned everyone by receiving the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft , despite having just 1.8% odds of winning the lottery.

While Cooper Flagg is the clear favorite and will likely be selected by Dallas, there are plenty of other talented players who will follow him off the board.

Now that the order for the 2025 NBA Draft is officially set, it's time to take a look at who might be drafted with the top picks.

Who will the San Antonio Spurs choose with their No. 2 overall pick? Who else will go in the top five?

The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25-26. Let's take a look at the top draft picks at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 13.

No. 2 Pick odds

Dylan Harper, Rutgers: -1600 (bet $10 to win $10.63 total)

Ace Bailey, Rutgers: + 1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Cooper Flagg, Duke: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Tre Johnson:, Texas +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Khaman Maluach, Duke: +8000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

What to know: Dylan Harper, a standout freshman at Rutgers, averaged 19.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in his first year. The 6-foot-6 point guard led the Scarlet Knights with an average of 4.3 free throws made, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week set a new Rutgers freshman scoring record with 564 points. At -1600 odds, Harper appears to be the frontrunner for the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.



No. 3 Pick odds

Ace Bailey, Rutgers: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Tre Johnson, Texas: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kon Knueppel, Duke: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Khaman Maluach, Duke: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Dylan Harper, Rutgers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

What to know: Harper's college teammate, Ace Bailey, put together a successful first-year campaign on both sides of the ball. With the ability to play all five positions on the court, Bailey started in all of his 30 matchups. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, finishing the season with a total of 527 points. Additionally, Bailey led the team with 38 blocks.

Next on the board is VJ Edgecombe, an athletic scoring guard who averaged 15 points and 5.6 rebounds per game at Baylor, with +115 odds. In the third spot is Tre Johnson, a top-five prospect after being named the SEC Freshman of the Year award while playing for Texas.

To be a top five draft pick

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor: -1600 (bet $10 to win $10.63 total)

Tre Johnson, Texas: -330 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Kon Knueppel, Duke: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Khaman Maluach, Duke: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Jeremiah Fears:, Oklahoma: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

What to know: After reaching the Final Four this past year, the Duke Blue Devils have several players declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. While Flagg stands in the spotlight, teammates Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are also projected to be top-five picks, each with +220 odds.

Knueppel, who started all 39 games, sank 84 three-pointers, ranking fifth among all Duke freshmen in a single season. Meanwhile, Maluach, a center boasting a 7-foot-6 wingspan, also started all 39 games. He completed 136-of-191 shot attempts, hitting a .712% field goal rate, which ranks third in Duke’s single-season history and is the second-highest by a Duke freshman.

Another name to look out for is Jeremiah Fears, who played a significant role in helping the Sooners reach the NCAA Tournament. The skilled ballhandler averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.

