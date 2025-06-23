National Basketball Association 2025-26 NBA Rookie Of The Year Odds: Cooper Flagg Heavy Favorite Published Jun. 24, 2025 6:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft is on the horizon.

And while we still don't know exactly where each player will land, bettors are already getting in on the Rookie of the Year action for next season.

At BetMGM, Cooper Flagg is currently the heavy favorite to win ROY at -400. The 6-foot-9 forward from Duke also has the shortest odds at -10000 to be selected No. 1.

Even though the Duke superstar is the odds-on favorite in this spot, you never know what could happen over the course of a season.

Stephon Castle won the award most recently after opening third on the board at around +650 behind Alex Sarr, who opened as the favorite.

Will Flagg live up to the hype next season? Let's dive into the odds at BetMGM as of June 24.

Odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year 2025-26

Cooper Flagg: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Ace Bailey: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Tre Johnson: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Dylan Harper: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Walter Clayton Jr: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

V.J. Edgecombe: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kon Knueppel: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

All other players +3000 or longer odds

Mike Krzyzewski discusses what makes Cooper Flagg a top NBA prospect

Cooper Flagg dazzled as a Blue Devil while at Duke. He averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 boards and 4.1 assists per game.

But according to "The Herd" co-host Jason McIntyre, the forward might not even start next season, which could impact his ROY campaign.

"My guess is that … Flagg is the team’s sixth man next season before being ushered in as a starter in his second year," he wrote.

The next player on the board is Rutgers' Ace Bailey at +500. Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and one steal per game last season.

Like Flagg, Bailey might also come off the bench next season — especially if he goes to a team like the 76ers, who already have the likes of Paul George in the rotation.

The Scarlet Knight could end up being drafted by the Wizards. In Washington, he has a better chance of stepping in as a starter, which could boost his ROY stock.

Rounding out the top three is the Longhorns' Tre Johnson at +700.

After shooting a whopping 39.7% from three on 6.8 attempts per contest, McIntyre likes Tre's Rookie of the Year odds — especially if the Wizards draft him.

"He is not a bad bet for Rookie of the Year because he’s going to probably average 18 a game on this bad team."

