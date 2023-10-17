National Basketball Association 2023 NBA odds: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama big favorite for Rookie of Year Published Oct. 17, 2023 6:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023-24 NBA season could be the Year of the Rookie Big Men as Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder are the two betting favorites as the regular season begins in a week.

The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, 19, was the No. 1 pick in June.

The 7-1 Holmgren, 21, was the second pick in June 2022 but is eligible for Rookie of the Year as he missed the 2022-23 regular season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.

RELATED: Way-too-early predictions for NBA awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest odds for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award as the regular season looms:

ODDS TO WIN 2023 NBA ROY*

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs: +110 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Chet Holmgren, Thunder: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers: +370 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Brandon Miller , Hornets: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Amen Thompson , Rockets: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cam Whitmore , Rockets: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Keyonte George, Jazz: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Bilal Coulibaly , Wizards: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Ausar Thompson , Pistons: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Sasha Vezenkov, Kings: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Jarace Walker , Pacers: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Gradey Dick , Raptors: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Anthony Black , Magic: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Taylor Hendricks , Jazz: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cason Wallace , Thunder: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Heat: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

A recent survey of NBA general managers found that 33% would pick Denver's Nikola Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP, as the player they would build a franchise around.

Wembanyama was second at 23% before playing his first regular-season game, with Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (a two-time MVP) third at 13%.

"Wemby finishing second just feels premature," said Nick Wright, co-host of "First Things First."

FOX Sports NBA Analyst Chris Broussard said Wembayama's versatility justifies his ranking ahead of Antetokounmpo.

"Wemby's already a better 3-point shooter, already a better free-throw shooter, shot 80% internationally. … He is so much further ahead of where Giannis was at this age," Broussard said. "[Antetokounmpo] does not have the offensive upside that Wembanyama has. It ain't even close. … And defensively, Wembanyama is going to be a better shot-blocker than Giannis."

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher said Wembanyama may not log enough court time this season out of concerns about his durability, which could affect Rookie of the Year voters.

"The versatility and talent of both Wemby and Chet make them natural favorites," Bucher said, "but NBA people have told me since the draft that they expect the Spurs to be very cautious with how much Wemby plays, enough so that he may not log the games or the minutes necessary, either to be eligible or simply amass the best stats — and let's face it, a lot of voters base their choice on box scores."

Wembanyama and Holmgren lived up to the hype in their first head-to-head NBA preseason game on Monday.

Holmgren had 21 points and nine rebounds in 16 first-half minutes and Wembanyama had 20 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes as the Thunder defeated the Spurs 122-121.

Wembanyama is tied for 23rd in odds for NBA MVP at +12000 and sixth in odds for Defensive Player of the Year (+1400). Holmgren is tied for 14th for DPOY at +4000.

The Spurs play host to the Houston Rockets in an exhibition game on Wednesday

Are you backing Wembanyama or Holmgren for Rookie of the Year? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NBA gambling news.

share