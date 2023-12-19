National Basketball Association
2023 NBA odds: Bettors cash in as Ja Morant returns from suspension
Dec. 20, 2023

Two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant returned to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night after sitting out a 25-game suspension.

Bettors were glad to see him, as they cashed in on multiple Morant wagers in the Grizzlies' 115-113 win at the buzzer over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here's how bettors cashed in on Morant's return:

– Morant scored Over 24.5 points (34) in the Over/Under.

– Morant and the Grizzlies covered as 8.5-point underdogs.

– Memphis won on the moneyline (+290, bet $10 to win $39 total) on Morant's spinning floater in the lane at the buzzer. The Grizzlies were down 60-36 with 40 seconds to go in the second quarter.

– Under 229 combined points scored in the Over/Under covered by one point.

– Morant set an NBA record for most points by a player coming back from an absence of at least 25 games.

– Morant is is the second player since 2004-05 to score more than 30 points and hit a buzzer beater in his first game of the season. The other? Kobe Bryant (33 points) in the Los Angeles Lakers' 99-97 overtime win at the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 2, 2005.

"Had a lot of time to learn myself. A lot of hard days where I went through it," Morant said. "But you know, basketball is my life — what I love, therapeutic for me. And I’m just excited to be back."

LSU's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels was in attendance.

Morant, the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, was suspended 25 games for holding a gun in an Instagram Live video in May.

He also served an eight-game suspension last season after a similar incident.

Morant and the Grizzlies return to action Thursday against the visiting Indiana Pacers.

