National Basketball Association
2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year odds: Lakers' Austin Reaves new favorite
National Basketball Association

2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year odds: Lakers' Austin Reaves new favorite

Published Nov. 29, 2023 2:10 p.m. ET

Following a breakout campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers last year — and a Team USA stint over the summer — Austin Reaves struggled to begin this NBA season.

However, after moving to the bench, Reaves has seen his averages improve across the board. So much so that his odds of winning the Sixth Man of the Year award have shortened drastically since the change.

Reaves opened the season at +25000 to win the award, but his Sixth Man odds currently sit at +300, making him the new betting favorite to win the award.

"None of this is to say that Reaves was a flash in the pan or ill-equipped to be the Lakers' third option, like they talked about before the season." FOX Sports NBA writer Yaron Weitzman stated when addressing Reaves' early struggles this season. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"What it does mean, though, is that it's now on him to adjust. Maybe moving him into a Sixth Man role — as the Lakers recently did — and giving him more opportunities to run the show could help him a bit." 

Weitzman's sentiment has proven to be true, as Reaves is averaging 14.5 points with 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 10 games off the bench, which are all improvements over the 13.1 PPG with 4.4 RPG and 4.0 APG he averaged in eight games as a starter. 

Can Hillbilly Kobe hold off other bench warriors for the rest of the season?

Let's look at the latest Sixth Man of the Year odds.

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Austin Reaves, Lakers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavericks: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Immanuel Quickley, Knicks: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Russell Westbrook, Clippers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Malik Monk, Kings: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Caris LeVert, Cavaliers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Cam Thomas, Nets: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Chris Paul, Warriors: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Cole Anthony, Magic: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total

*odds as of 11/29/2023 

LeBron says 'a lot' needs to change for Lakers after 44 point loss

LeBron says 'a lot' needs to change for Lakers after 44 point loss

Currently, the Sixth Man of the Year award is basically a three-man race. 

At +350, Tim Hardaway Jr. is the second-betting favorite with averages of 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a 54.5 effective shooting percentage. He leads all bench players in scoring and heads a strong second unit that has helped the Dallas Mavericks jump into third place in the Western Conference with an 11-6 record. 

If the sharpshooter keeps up this torrid pace and the Mavs keep winning, he will be a favorite of many voters come awards time. 

Rounding out the top three is Immanuel Quickley at +400. The shifty, two-way player was a favorite to win the award last season but ended up losing out to the Boston Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon

Undeterred, he has kept up his stellar play this season with averages of 16.3 points, 3.4 boards and 3 assists. A fan-favorite playing in the NBA's biggest market, he should be in the mix again amid the awards season. 

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Steelers' Diontae Johnson on lack of hustle: 'It won't happen again'

Steelers' Diontae Johnson on lack of hustle: 'It won't happen again'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes