2023-24 NBA odds: Every team's championship title futures

Members and fans of the Denver Nuggets are no doubt still celebrating the franchise's first league championship ever (including their ABA days (1967-74)).

While the Nuggets are basking in the glow of claiming the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, NBA teams are already thinking ahead to the 2023-24 season.

So, too, are bettors looking to jump on an early futures line.

Can the Nuggets become the first team to repeat as NBA champs since Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors did it in 2017-19?

Considering how dominant this year's title run was for Denver, it's no surprise that sportsbooks have set the Nuggets as one of the early favorites to win it all next year. The Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks opened up as the early title co-favorites.

Two other teams, the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, are also right behind them on the championship odds list.

Let's take a look at the full list.

Here's a look at the early title odds for the 2023-24 NBA season*:

Denver Nuggets +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

Milwaukee Bucks +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

Boston Celtics +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Phoenix Suns +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Golden State Warriors +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Philadelphia 76ers +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Los Angeles Lakers +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

LA Clippers +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Miami Heat +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Dallas Mavericks +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Memphis Grizzlies +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

New Orleans Pelicans +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)

Sacramento Kings +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

New York Knicks +4900 (bet $10 to win $500 total)

Toronto Raptors +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Atlanta Hawks +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Chicago Bulls +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Brooklyn Nets +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Portland Trail Blazers +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Oklahoma City Thunder +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Washington Wizards +24000 (bet $10 to win $2,410 total)

Charlotte Hornets +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Utah Jazz +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Orlando Magic +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Indiana Pacers +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

San Antonio Spurs +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Houston Rockets +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Detroit Pistons +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)



* Odds as of 6/12/2023

One note to keep in mind for those of you who love long shots: there is potential value for betting on teams before they become popular with the masses. The Nuggets, for example, were +1800 to win it all (bet $10 to win $190 total) heading into the 2022-23 season with the ninth-lowest odds.

And don't forget Curry and the Warriors were +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total) to claim the title before the 2014-15 season.

So who are you throwing some money on to win it all next season? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the updates on the shifting NBA title odds.

