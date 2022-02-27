NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 Top Moments: NASCAR Cup Series takes Fontana 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series season is already in its second week, as drivers took to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California for the Wise Power 400 on Sunday.

It is the second race of the 2022 season and the first of a three-race west coast swing leading into springtime.

Here are the top moments from Sunday at the racetrack.

Racing … recliners?

Matt Kenseth is a professional in more than one racing discipline.

The champs are here!

Super Bowl champions Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth gave the command for Sunday, and spoke to the media before the race.

"We're just gonna wing it and let it happen," Whitworth said.

Stafford also made it clear that he has a dog in the race.

However, you can't have two key Los Angeles Rams in the arena and not talk about some football, and the crew asked Stafford if he thought Whitworth would return to the field next season.

"I don't know — I'm gonna leave it up to him," Stafford said. "I've got a lot of respect for him. I would love to have him back. But we'll see. He's an old man though."

Whitworth said he's taking time to make his decision.

Oh, and here's the command!

Packed house

Things got started with a salute to thousands of spectators who came out to watch Sunday's action.

Seeing green

Just like that, the green flag was up in Fontana!

Spin City

Kyle Busch brought out the first caution after a spin — the first self-spin of the day —on Lap 14 but quickly got back up to 23rd.

Chasing the leaderboard

On Lap 23, Chase Elliott dove to the bottom of Tyler Reddick and took the top spot.

Elliott brushed the wall off Turn 4 while leading. He had over a second on Reddick, but that turned into a three-car fight for the top spot between Elliott, Reddick, and William Byron.

Then, the leader smacked the wall:

Elliott lost the lead to Reddick, second to Byron and third to Erik Jones.

Seeing red

Reddick held the lead off pit road, but he reported that there was an issue within the driver's compartment of the No. 8 Chevrolet.

While Reddick tried to get some blood flowing in his leg again, his Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon was assessed a penalty for driving too fast on pit road.

Fighting for first

A four-car fight for the lead unfolded among Reddick, Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr., while Joey Logano passed Jones to move up into the top five.

Josh Bilicki accounted for another self-spin, going around and getting stuck with a left front tire down in Turn 2. Just like that, the yellow flag was up with 12 laps left in Stage 1.

Done with 1

Reddick came up with the win in Stage 1.

Neck-and-neck

The green flag was back out at Lap 74. Chase Briscoe got a strong restart from the inside line that allowed him to get alongside Reddick and take the lead on the backstretch.

But not for long.

Kyle Larson took the lead in Turns 3 and 4 before Reddick pushed Briscoe back around Larson to regain the lead. The most laps Briscoe led in a Cup race prior to today was 12 at the Indianapolis Road Course last year.

Busch's bad day continues

It was more problems for Busch, as his left rear tire went down — compounding his issues in an already difficult race.

Caution out at Lap 91

Christopher Bell spun off Turn 4 and was stuck with flat-spotted tires just as Denny Hamlin came to pit road with an overheating issue.

Stay tuned for more top moments!

