Winners Welcome

By Bob Pockrass

While drivers start every race with the goal to win, they never want to feel they face a must-win situation.

But the NASCAR playoffs try to create that feeling, and in no round is it more heavy than in the Round of 8, the semifinal round.

With just eight drivers vying for the four championship spots Nov. 8 at Phoenix, reliance on points to advance is a dangerous strategy, as only one spot is guaranteed via points in the win-and-advance format that eliminates the four winless drivers with the fewest points.

And still, most drivers don’t want to put the pressure on themselves.

Just ask Martin Truex Jr. if he needs a win.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said.

But he also says: “The strategy is every weekend you show up to the track to go out and win, and if you can’t win, you get the best finish that you can get. ... I’m looking forward to trying to win.”

The tracks in the round — Kansas, Texas and Martinsville – are at least familiar spots to the drivers, as they have raced at all three locations since June.

“I don’t know if we will need to, but we will certainly need to run really well,” Denny Hamlin said. “I think we will just have to play it by ear.

“I think after the first race ... it’s a little easier to predict the guys that will be winners or points-guys after that.”

Here’s an outlook for the eight semifinalists:

Rooting Interest: Kevin Harvick (+45 on the current cutoff), Denny Hamlin (+32)

Harvick and Hamlin have solid cushions on fifth, but maybe even more importantly, 19 points separate Hamlin and third-place driver Brad Keselowski.

It actually would benefit for Harvick and Hamlin to root for each other, because if one of them wins, then the other likely will get the at least one spot available by points. Of course, that would mean they know one of the best cars all year would be vying for the championship at Phoenix.

But if neither wins, one of them could be in danger of missing if three other drivers still eligible for the title win the next three races.

That is a big if, considering Harvick (nine victories this year) and Hamlin (seven victories) have combined to win half the races this year.

Hamlin won the last time at Kansas, while finishing 20th at Texas and 24th at Martinsville earlier this year.

“I feel like we’ve got a good grasp on Kansas,” Hamlin said. “Nothing really much has changed other than the tire, which that tire was run at Vegas [two weeks ago], so it looks like we’ve accounted for it pretty good in our setup.

“I’m as optimistic as anyone going into that race track.”

Harvick was fifth at Texas, fourth at Kansas and 15th at Martinsville.

“We need to display that our cars are fast and do a good job on pit road and do the things that we did all year,” Harvick said.

“Definitely two good race tracks for us coming up at Kansas and Texas, and hopefully we can get a win in one of those two races and go on with it.”

Nearly Perfect or Win: Brad Keselowski (+13), Chase Elliott (+5), Joey Logano (-5), Martin Truex Jr. (-10)

These drivers need to have three races where they score big points or win a race.

The thing is, seeing any of these four drivers win wouldn’t be all that strange. Kesleowski has four victories this year, Elliott has three, Logano has two and Truex has one.

Three of them – Keselowski, Elliott and Logano – have a win at a 1.5-mile track this year, which is significant since Kansas and Texas are 1.5-mile tracks. And Truex? His lone win came at Martinsville, the shortest track (0.526-mile oval) on the NASCAR circuit.

Keselowski’s wins came at Charlotte (oval), Bristol, New Hampshire and Richmond. He was second at Kansas, ninth at Texas and third at Martinsville earlier this year.

“Martinsville has been really good to us, [and] Kansas, we ran second in the fall,” Keselowski said. “Texas is probably our weakest, but I think we can win at the other two.”

Elliott has his two road-course victories plus a win on the Charlotte oval. He was 12th at both Kansas and Texas and fifth at Martinsville earlier this year.

“Twelfth certainly isn't going to cut it,” Elliott said. “We've been working tirelessly to try to improve.

“Kansas has historically been a decent track for us. We struggled there the first race this year. We know we got to be better [and] looking forward to the challenge.”

Logano’s wins came at Las Vegas and Phoenix, both in the first four races. Since then, Logano has struggled some on intermediate tracks. He was 35th at Kansas because of an accident, third at Texas and fourth at Martinsville, where he led a race-high 234 laps.

“All it takes is someone beside Denny or Kevin to win and then all of a sudden now it becomes almost a must-win situation because Kevin has so many bonus points and so does Denny that it just seems like if one of them wins, it doesn’t really affect anybody,” Logano said.

“But if someone outside of that wins that doesn’t have many playoff points, then it really shakes up the whole situation.”

In addition to winning Martinsville earlier this year, Truex was third at Kansas and 29th at Texas.

Win Or Go Home: Alex Bowman (-18), Kurt Busch (-21)

Their point deficits could be made up if several others have trouble but their best hope is for a win.

Bowman’s victory earlier this year came at Auto Club Speedway. He wrecked at Texas earlier this year and finished 30th, was eighth at Kansas and sixth at Martinsville.

“We were on it every single week [early in 2020 with a] race car capable of winning every single week,” Bowman said.

“We're not all the way back there. We've made a ton of gains and we're close.”

Busch’s victory earlier this year came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway just a couple of weeks ago at the most recent race at a 1.5-mile track. He was eighth at Texas, ninth at Kansas and ninth at Martinsville this season.

“I feel like you’re going to have to win out in this Round of 8 and the championship race in Phoenix,” Busch said.

“This group, the elite eight, that will make it, are the best of the best; and can win each and every week.”

"I hate to say we'll take second and be happy with second, but no one was going to beat that 9 car [of Chase Elliott], I can tell you that much. Geez, he's smoking around here. Their road-course stuff with Chase and Alan [Gustafson] and those guys are light‑years ahead of us. Not even close." – Joey Logano after his second-place finish at the Charlotte road course

