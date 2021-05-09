Cup Series Three Takeaways: Truex returns to winning ways with 3rd triumph of year 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer



DARLINGTON, S.C. – Martin Truex Jr. showed that it didn’t matter what amount of horsepower the cars have at Darlington Raceway, he can lead plenty of laps.



Truex, who led 196 last September but settled for a sixth-place finish in a race where the cars had 550 horsepower, led 248 of the 293 laps Sunday in capturing the Goodyear 400 in a race where the cars had 750 horsepower.



The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had to hold off a hard-charging Kyle Larson over the final 25 laps for the victory. Truex likes the higher horsepower races – all three of his wins this year have come in races with the 750 package, which this year was changed to tracks under 1.5 miles instead of tracks under 1.25 miles.



The change was made to improve the racing at Darlington, a 1.366-mile track.

"I feel like I can make more of a difference when we're in the low downforce package, especially on these bigger tracks," Truex said.



"I think that I've always been a guy that's done a lot of my driving with my right foot and the brake pedal, and the 550 tracks you're pretty much wide open."

Three takeaways from Darlington:



1. Truex's winning form returns



A year after winning only one race, Truex has three wins in 12 races in 2021, his second season with crew chief James Small.



Truex had 14 top-5 finishes last year and led 950 laps last year despite earning just that one win.



"I guess if anything has changed right now this year it's been just confidence," Truex said. "It's his second year. He's more comfortable in the position and he's getting to go back and look at his own notes and think about the decisions he made last year at a certain track and not so much going off of somebody else's notes."



Denny Hamlin, who doesn’t have a win but is the series points leader, said he sees a lot of what he had last year in his seven-win season in teammate Truex’s performance this year.

"They’ve had a lot of characteristics of what we had where they are winning races at times when they don’t have the best car and when they do have the best car, they’re winning," Hamlin said. "They’re doing a great job executing.



"They had the best car the second half [of the race] by a mile. We’ve got a lot to learn from them and they’ll learn a lot from us week in and week out."



2. Kyle Larson comes up short



Larson was considered a favorite because he led 284 laps the last time Cup cars had high horsepower at Darlington in 2018. And he didn’t disappoint, challenging for the win despite having to drop to the rear because of a speeding penalty during the event.



The Hendrick driver put pressure on Truex but didn’t have enough to get by him.

"When I got to his bumper, I could have just probably throttled up through the center and maybe cleared him or at least got my right rear to his left front and made him lift off of [Turn] 2," Larson said.



"I could see he was struggling and I wanted to be patient and figured I'd have another opportunity, but I never really did.



3. Throwback in May a success



Adding a race at Darlington to its 2021 schedule allowed NASCAR to have its annual throwback event at the track on Mother’s Day instead of the Labor Day race, which opens the playoffs.



The vibe was good even if it wasn’t the traditional Southern 500 race having the throwback schemes. Now the Southern 500 can have the playoffs as its focal point instead of a mix of throwback and the start of the postseason.

Truex had a black base to his paint scheme that he had during his 2017 championship season at Furniture Row Racing.



"I think it definitely had some mojo in it," Truex said. "It was really fun."

Bob Pockrass has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 following stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @bobpockrass.

