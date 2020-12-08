Cup Series Switching Gears 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR reporter



NASCAR will skip its annual race in the Los Angeles market next year and add a seventh road course to its schedule, a move that will make the Busch Clash much more important than its typical brush-off-the-rust exhibition race.



NASCAR confirmed Tuesday afternoon that it has scrapped the Feb. 27-28 race weekend for Auto Club (California) Speedway – a 2-mile oval – and will replace it with a Feb. 19-21 weekend for all three national series at the Daytona International Speedway 3.61-mile road course a week after the Daytona 500.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway weekend, originally scheduled for Feb. 19-21, will move to Feb. 27-28, with its originally scheduled truck race now part of the Daytona road course weekend.

The changes came as questions arose whether NASCAR could hold races in Fontana, CA, amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the area. NASCAR owns all three tracks involved in the adjustments to the schedule.

The change will force teams to get road course cars ready more than three months earlier than expected, as the first road course points race of the season for all three national series had been scheduled for May 21-23 at Circuit of the Americas.



There are 20 Cup teams that already were getting at least one road course car ready because their current drivers have qualified for the Feb. 9 exhibition Busch Clash, an annual preseason event designed to create publicity for the upcoming Daytona 500 that was moved to the road course for 2021.

While all the teams competed on the Daytona road course in 2020, competing in the Clash could provide a significant advantage unless NASCAR decides to have practice on the road course, because the race in February likely will have a different aerodynamic package. They possibly will race with the regular high horsepower, reduced downforce package they use on all road courses – last year the Daytona race used a high horsepower, high downforce package.



NASCAR also could consider using one aerodynamic package for the Clash and another for the points race to limit any advantage of being in the Clash.

If NASCAR and its teams learned anything last year, they learned that rules and venues can be fluid, and this change shows that moving a race from one venue to another continues to bring a slew of concerns.

Last year, NASCAR didn’t race at Sonoma, Watkins Glen (both road courses) and Chicagoland Speedway, and only had one race at Richmond Raceway, as it moved events because of the pandemic. One of those new events was on the Daytona road course, primarily used for one of the most notable endurance sports-car races, the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

William Byron crew chief Rudy Fugle said last week that teams would approach the Clash knowing there was a possibility the Daytona road course could be used for a points race.



“We all see that potential of what’s going to happen now and how good the country gets, and we know two of our road courses are in places where we couldn’t race last year,” Fugle said. “So there’s always that potential for something to get postponed or cancelled or moved to Daytona because that’s an easy fit."

NASCAR already had increased the number of scheduled Cup road course points races from three (Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Charlotte road course) to six for 2021 with the addition of the Circuit of the Americas, Road America, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The addition of Daytona makes seven – nearly 20 percent of the Cup schedule.

The move to more road courses is twofold. NASCAR believes the road course races have been some of its most exciting races and its new “Next Gen” car, set to debut in 2022, is designed to handle better on road courses.

While it won’t race at Auto Club Speedway in 2021, NASCAR also announced that its planned reconfiguration from a 2-mile oval into a half-mile track won’t occur until after the 2022 race at the earliest as it works on approvals and a construction timeline.

