NASCAR Toyota Owners 400: Top moments from Richmond Raceway

It's another action-packed Sunday at the racetrack on FOX.

Drivers are putting in work at Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Owners 400, as the NASCAR Cup Series race makes its Next Gen short-track debut.

The field features only two drivers that have won the race multiple times: Joey Logano (2014 and 2017) and Kyle Busch, who won four straight from 2009 to 2012 and then won again in 2018.

With a win Sunday, Busch would tie Richard Petty for the most Cup Series wins in the Toyota Owners 400.

Here are the top moments from Virginia:

Setting the stage

Pre-race ceremonies got underway ahead of the green flag being waved.

Green!

Through the first six laps, Ryan Blaney held off challenges for the lead from William Byron and Kyle Busch, while Martin Truex Jr., who reported early issues with his brakes, was in fourth place.

First caution

Kurt Busch was also having issues, reporting no power to his car, which brought out the caution for him stalling on the track. The loss of fuel pressure resulted in a serious engine issue, and just like that, Busch was out of the race early.

Blaney holds early lead

After a few minutes, the racing was back, with Blaney leading to start the 16th lap and Byron and Kyle Busch continuing to battle for second.

With 25 laps remaining in the opening stage, Kyle Larson and Austin Cindric, both of whom made early pit stops during the Kurt Busch caution, moved up to 16th and 19th, respectively.

Stage 1: Check

Blaney swept the first stage, leading the opening 70 laps from start to finish. Byron, Ross Chastain, Truex Jr., Busch, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Logano, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top 10.

It was the third stage victory for Blaney this season, the most of any driver so far in 2022.

Stage 2 gets underway

Stage 2 began with Blaney and Chastain leading right from the start, while Kurt Busch re-entered the race at 107 laps down.

Truex Jr., Blaney, Kyle Busch, Byron, Harvick, Cindric and Keselowski made a stop to pit road on green, putting Bell in the lead.

Lead change

Bell was still leading about halfway through the second stage, but a few drivers who took the green-flag pit stop gained on him quickly. Truex Jr. — the first driver to pit under green — took the lead with Blaney, Busch, Logano and Elliott behind him.

Meanwhile, Daniel Suárez narrowly avoided getting spun, which would have resulted in a big-time caution on the track:

Short track battle

Bell was back in the lead with 50 laps to go in the second stage, with Hamlin, Erik Jones, Aric Almirola and Truex Jr. behind him.

But it was Chastain and Blaney who were really getting into it, bumping each other in an effort to gain an edge.

Stage 2 in the books

Truex Jr. was gaining ground on Bell late in the second stage, pulling within just seven seconds of him with 30 laps remaining.

With 19 seconds to spare, Truex Jr. took the lead to win Stage 2, while Bell, Chastain, Logano and Blaney rounded out the top five.

Final stage underway

Truex Jr. was leading the field as the third and final stage began. A few minutes in, Cody Ware went into the wall, bringing out the first caution since early in the opening stage.

Caution flags fly

The race was back to green with 147 laps remaining, but that didn't last long.

Another caution flag came out, as Cindric was hit by Cole Custer and he spun out into the wall, causing most of the field to pit under caution.

