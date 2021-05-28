Cup Series Win $25,000 and a Camping World RV for free on the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

The Memorial Day tradition of the Coca-Cola 600 continues at Charlotte.

One of the best parts of Memorial Day weekend is the traditions that go with it. Parades honoring our veterans and the brave soldiers we have lost, family BBQs and other gatherings that will take on extra significance this year.

It is also arguably the biggest racing weekend of the year. While the Indianapolis 500 takes a lot of the attention, the NASCAR series' annual trip to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the Cup season, has become a must-watch event.

The tradition that started in 1960 will continue Sunday (6 p.m. ET, FOX) with a loaded field of drivers making a run at the checkered flag.

This weekend, you can turn that into some serious cash and a Camping World RV thanks to Clint Bowyer, with FOX's NASCAR Super 6 Stage 2 contest. If you can get the right answer to all six questions regarding Stage 2 of Sunday's race, you can win $25,000 of Clint Bowyer's money – absolutely for free.

Here are the questions to study – well, study at a place where there’s no history.

Which driver will have the best finishing position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin

Hamlin’s grip on the lead in the Cup Series standings is starting to weaken a little bit as Kyle Larson and Byron begin to close in. Of the drivers listed, Hamlin has the most stage wins, with five. Blaney is next, with three.

Which driver will have the most points in the race by the end of Stage 2?

The options: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, tie/other

Busch won this race wire-to-wire in 2018 and has finished well at Charlotte in the past, coming in fourth last year. Truex, however, could be the one to pick in this one, given that he has been pretty much the best point producer of this bunch.

Who will have the most laps led by the end of Stage 2?

The options: Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Alex Bowman

Bowman led the Coca-Cola 600 for 164 laps last year in winning both Stage 1 and Stage 2. Truex had the lead for 87 laps as well. Those numbers are really important when you consider the fact that the endurance nature of the race tends to favor those who have experience on the track.

How many Chevys will finish in the Top 15 of Stage 2?

The options: 0-5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10-15

Four Chevys placed in the top-10 in Stage 2 at Charlotte last year, along with four Toyotas. If you are looking for a deeper way to examine it, Chevys have traditionally raced well at Charlotte. Still, going any higher than seven is probably a stretch.

How many cautions will there be by the end of Stage 2?

The options: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7-plus

If you are looking for weather delays at Charlotte, the good news is Sunday is looking cooler and mostly dry. As far as the racing itself, Charlotte can give you different kinds of courses. Last year, it yielded a modest eight cautions. In 2019, it produced a crazy number of 16, the last of three straight double-digit years of cautions.

Which manufacturer will have the most cars in the top 10 of Stage 2?

The options: Toyota, Chevy, Ford, tie

Last year’s Stage 2 saw an even split between Toyota and Chevy for most cars in the top 10 of Stage 2. Chevy had the bulk of the top 10 two years ago, with five cars. That reflects the way the manufacturer has performed at the track.

Which team will win Stage 2?

The options: Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing, tie/other

If you are looking for a trend here, that could be difficult. In the past three races on Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte, three different manufacturers (Hendrick, Penske and Gibbs) have taken the win in Stage 2.

