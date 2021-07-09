Cup Series Win $1,000 for free on the Quaker State 400 race in Atlanta 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Through the first 20 races of the 2021 season, there have been 11 different winners on the NASCAR circuit.

With just six races left until the Round of 16 for the NASCAR playoffs is set, the urgency to get one of those magic tickets into the tournament by winning a race has increased for some drivers.

Take Denny Hamlin, for instance, who arrives in Atlanta for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 standing fourth among the projected playoff field but without a series win this year. If something wacky were to happen, he could find himself on the outside looking in.

Atlanta offers not only a chance for drivers such as Hamlin to guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs but also a chance for fans to win big.

Here’s a look at the questions for Sunday’s race, as well as some notes on each.

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of Stage 1?

The options: Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., William Byron

All six of these drivers are in the top 10 in the regular-season standings. Harvick is the only one on this list without a stage win. However, Harvick has three wins in Atlanta, including one in the race in June 2020.

How many Chevys will finish in the top 10 at the end of Stage 1?

The options: 0-3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-10

During the 500-mile race in Atlanta back in March, five Chevys finished Stage 1 in the top 10. This was an improvement over the three in the top 10 in Stage 1 last year. Keep that in mind when looking at the race.

Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Bubba Wallace, Ryan Preece, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

All of these drivers need to get a move on to have any chance of making the playoffs. Reddick could be the wild card on this, standing 13th in the regular-season standings but without a win and with a stage win under his belt.

Which of the Stewart-Haas drivers will finish in the top 10 at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, more than one

The bad news for Stewart-Haas is simple: Not one of them finished in the top 10 at the end of Stage 2 in March. Harvick, however, finished 10th overall for the highest S-H racing finish and did win the race in June 2020, when he took sixth in Stage 2.

Which of these Hendrick Motorsport Drivers will finish with the fewest points at the end of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, William Byron, tie

All four are in the projected top 10 of the playoff standings entering the week. All of them have raced incredibly well at times. The one who ends up being the correct answer to this question will still likely have a huge point total.

Which driver will finish in the best position at the end of the race?

The options: Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski

Larson has four wins this season and was really strong in Atlanta in March, finishing first in Stage 1 and Stage 2 and finishing second to Ryan Blaney at the checkered flag. To go against him right now seems kind of foolish.

