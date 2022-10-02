NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Playoffs: YellaWood 500 top moments from Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Playoffs: YellaWood 500 top moments from Talladega

19 mins ago

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 continued Sunday with the YellaWood 500 in iconic Talladega, Alabama.

It is the fifth race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers will compete in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Related: NASCAR penalizes William Byron for Denny Hamlin clash, shaking up playoff standings

The 12 drivers who are part of the playoff field in Sunday's race included Christopher Bell, William ByronDenny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suárez and Austin Cindric. The four drivers eliminated after the conclusion of the Round of 16 competition in Bristol were Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick.

Related: Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez have Trackhouse running deep at Talladega

Here are the top moments from Talladega Superspeedway:

The (first) Big One

Several drivers were involved in an early wreck, including Logano. It led to the first caution of the race.

Off and racing!

They're green at Talladega!

What to watch

Two drivers will miss the race because of concussions. Bob Pockrass breaks it down and tells us what else to watch.

Stay tuned for updates.

