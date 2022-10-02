NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Playoffs: YellaWood 500 top moments from Talladega 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 continued Sunday with the YellaWood 500 in iconic Talladega, Alabama.

It is the fifth race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers will compete in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

The 12 drivers who are part of the playoff field in Sunday's race included Christopher Bell , William Byron , Denny Hamlin , Chase Elliott , Kyle Larson , Ross Chastain , Joey Logano , Alex Bowman , Ryan Blaney , Chase Briscoe , Daniel Suárez and Austin Cindric . The four drivers eliminated after the conclusion of the Round of 16 competition in Bristol were Tyler Reddick , Kyle Busch , Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick .

Here are the top moments from Talladega Superspeedway:

The (first) Big One

Several drivers were involved in an early wreck, including Logano. It led to the first caution of the race.

Off and racing!

They're green at Talladega!

What to watch

Two drivers will miss the race because of concussions. Bob Pockrass breaks it down and tells us what else to watch.

