NASCAR GEICO 500: Top moments from Talladega

1 min ago

Next Gen made its Talladega debut in the GEICO 500 on Sunday, and FOX has you covered from start to finish.

The 188-lap, 2.66-mile race is the 10th of the 2022 Cup Series season and the fourth and final race this month. Brad Keselowski is the reigning champ, having won the 2021 GEICO 500 race in overtime.

Here are the top moments from Talladega Superspeedway:

Setting the stage

Thirty-nine drivers took to the track Sunday for one of the most highly anticipated races of the year.

Christopher Bell led two Joe Gibbs Racing cars on the front row, just ahead of teammate Martin Truex Jr., breaking a recent stretch of dominance by Chevrolet cars and drivers in Talladega qualifying.

Honoring Davey Allison

FOX NASCAR Analyst Clint Bowyer was behind the wheel of Davey Allison's old Thunderbird — the iconic No. 28 — in honor of the 35th anniversary of Davey's first career Cup Series win.

Green!

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Bell and Truex Jr. led the field into Turn 1, but Daniel Suárez and William Byron quickly moved into the top two spots as things got underway. 

Follow the leader

A single-file train or roughly 12 cars emerged about 25 laps in, as Suárez continued to lead.

Pit window opened

About halfway through Stage 1, drivers began to pit. Keselowski and Ross Chastain received penalties for speeding on pit road, and Cody Ware came in too quickly and spun out, while Tyler Reddick appeared to make an unscheduled stop to get a look at his engine.

Misfortune strikes No. 8

It was bad news for Reddick, whose timing belt broke on his car, ending his race for the day.

Big crash

Three cars collided in the middle of the lead pack. It appeared Daniel Hemric's engine let go and he found himself crashing into the path of Chase Briscoe, who ended up climbing out of his car, and Chris Buescher

Hemric, who qualified third, was the second ECR engine to fail in this race after Reddick's issue earlier.

Stage 1: Check!

Stage 1 ended under caution after the three-car accident in Turn 4. Bubba Wallace was ruled the leader at the moment of caution, giving him a stage win in this race for the second year in a row.

Kyle Larson, Bell, Byron, Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top 10 after the opening stage.

Seeing green

The green flag was back out at Lap 64, and Jones took the lead on the 65th lap.

Stay tuned for more updates.

